Hate crimes increasing

By Chara

Hate crimes have increased by 20 percent during the past year in the United States, statistics show.

According to NBC, hate crimes began increasing following the Nov. 8 presidential election. Recently, the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University released a report indicating the states with the highest hate crime rates. Those states include California, New York, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington.

A recent, widely reported example of hate crime took place in Texas, where a woman killed another woman because the victim didn’t speak English. According to the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department, Reshunda Denise Pickens, 32, was sitting in a bus next to Irene Murillo, 80. Pickens started asking questions, but the elderly Hispanic woman didn’t answer because she didn’t understand. Pickens reportedly got mad, took out a knife and fatally stabbed Murillo four times in the abdomen.

Pickens was arrested. She has been charged with aggravated assault and homicide.

Ethnic minorities have reported other forms of discrimination since the election. Fernanda Castro, a Latina resident from Connecticut, said she felt discriminated against when she was sitting in a bar with some Hispanic friends recently on the East Coast.

“Suddenly, a man came (up to us) and told us that we were going to be deported,” Castro said. “He was laughing. Later, he apologized. But we knew that he wasn’t joking.”

Castro and her friends left the bar and didn’t return.

“I just feel (it) is not fair,” she said. “The U.S. president has created a stereotype, and it is not fair that we are judged. We are good people that came here looking for a better life.”

Estadísticas muestran que los crímenes de odio han aumentado

Según las estadísticas, los crímenes de odio han aumentado un 20 por ciento durante el último año en Estados Unidos.

De acuerdo a NBC, los crímenes de odio comenzaron a aumentar después de las elecciones presidenciales del 8 de noviembre. Recientemente, el Centro para el Estudio del Odio y el Extremismo en la Universidad Estatal de California publicó un informe indicando los estados con las tasas de crimen de odio más altas. Dentro de ellos están California, Nueva York, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania y Washington.

Un ejemplo reciente y ampliamente reportado de crimen de odio tuvo lugar en Texas, donde una mujer mató a otra mujer porque la víctima no hablaba inglés. De acuerdo al Departamento de Policía de Bruceville-Eddy, Reshunda Denise Pickens, de 32 años, estaba sentada en un autobús junto a Irene Murillo, de 80 años. Pickens comenzó a hacer preguntas, pero la anciana hispana no respondió porque no entendía. Según los informes, Pickens se enojó, sacó un cuchillo y acuchilló a Murillo cuatro veces en el abdomen.

Pickens fue arrestada y ha sido acusada de asalto agravado y homicidio.

Las minorías étnicas han reportado otras formas de discriminación desde las elecciones. Fernanda Castro, una latina que residente en Connecticut, mencionó que se sintió discriminada cuando estaba sentada en un bar con algunos amigos hispanos en la costa este.

“De repente, un hombre vino (hasta nosotros) y nos dijo que íbamos a ser deportados”, mencionó Castro. “Se reía. Más tarde, se disculpó. Pero sabíamos que no estaba bromeando.”

Castro y sus amigos salieron del bar y no regresaron.

“Simplemente siento que no es justo”, dijo. “El Presidente de Estados Unidos ha creado un estereotipo y no es justo que seamos juzgados. Somos buenas personas que vinieron aquí en busca de una vida mejor “.