KC area offers many Independence Day activities

Commentary by Carey Juez-Perez

If you’re seeking something to do this Independence Day (July 4), the Kansas City area has plenty of options, including those on the list below:

*KC Riverfest: Take the free streetcar to Riverfront Park, located near the River Market in Kansas City, Mo. Enjoy music on two stages, food trucks, bounce houses and fireworks overlooking the Missouri River. Tickets are $5 (cash only), with children admitted free. This is among Kansas City’s biggest celebrations, so be prepared for a large crowd.

*Parkville (Mo.) Fourth of July Celebration: Watch the parade at 10 a.m. Enjoy carnival rides, food and shopping in downtown Parkville. Later, hear a local band and watch the fireworks in the English Landing Park. Admission is free.

*Overland Park (Kan.) Star-Spangled Spectacular: Visit Corporate Woods on 110th Street for children’s activities beginning at 5 p.m. At 9 p.m., there’ll be a fireworks display accompanied by music.

*Booms and Bloom: During the day, see the flowers and partake in various activities at Powell Gardens, located in Kingsville, Mo., near Lee’s Summit. At night, listen to the Lee’s Summit Symphony as fireworks light up the sky.

*Smithville (Mo.) Lake: Beginning at dark, watch the fireworks on the north end of the Smithville Lake Dam.

*Olathe (Kan.) Fireworks at the College Boulevard Activity Center: The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. Shuttles are available, as parking is limited. For more information, visit www.olatheks.org.

*Stay-at-home activities: Avoid the crowds, play yard games, barbeque on the grill and shoot off fireworks in your back yard. Visit your city’s website to determine if it’s legal to shoot fireworks in your community.

Kansas City ofrece muchas actividades para el Día de la Independencia

Si está buscando algo para hacer este Día de la Independencia (4 de julio), el área de Kansas City tiene un montón de opciones, incluyendo las de la siguiente lista:

* KC Riverfest: Tome el tranvía gratuito al Riverfront Park, ubicado cerca del River Market en Kansas City, Mo. Disfrute de música, camiones de comida, juegos para niños y fuegos artificiales con vistas al río Missouri. Los boletos salen $ 5 (efectivo solamente) y gratis para los niños. Esta es una de las mayores celebraciones de Kansas City, así que prepárate para una gran multitud.

* Parkville (Mo.): Ver el desfile a las 10 am Disfrute de paseos de carnaval, comida y compras en el centro de Parkville. Más tarde, podrá escuchar una banda local y ver los fuegos artificiales en el English Landing Park. La admisión es gratuita.

* Overland Park (Kan.) Star Spangled Spectacular: Visita Corporate Woods en 110th Street para actividades infantiles a partir de las 5 pm A las 9 p.m., habrá un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales acompañado de música.

* Booms and Bloom: Durante el día, vea las flores y participe en varias actividades en Powell Gardens, ubicado en Kingsville, Missouri, cerca de Lee’s Summit. Por la noche, escuche la sinfonía con fuegos artificiales iluminando el cielo.

* Smithville (Mo.) Lake: Los fuegos artificiales en el extremo norte del lago Smithville comenzarán en cuanto oscurezca lo suficiente.

* Olathe (Kan.) Fuegos artificiales en el centro de actividades de College Boulevard: La exhibición de fuegos artificiales comenzará a las 9:45 p.m. Hay servicio de transporte disponible, ya que el aparcamiento es limitado. Para obtener más información, visite www.olatheks.org.

* Actividades en casa: Si desea evitar las multitudes, podría jugar juegos de patio con su familia, disfrutar de una rica barbacoa y disparar fuegos artificiales en su patio trasero. Visite el sitio web de su ciudad para determinar si es legal disparar fuegos artificiales en su comunidad.