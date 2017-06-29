Mexican government accused of using spyware on journalists, activists

Share

By Melissa Arroyo

A collaborative investigation by Mexican journalists and researchers in Canada found that the Mexican government had acquired sophisticated spyware to allow it to spy on journalists, human rights activists and anti-corruption defenders.

After the news had appeared in The New York Times, the Mexican government released a statement denying the allegations, assuring that the government respected the privacy of individuals and offering help to anyone who might’ve been compromised.

“There is no proof that any (of Mexico’s) government agencies are responsible for this supposed surveillance practices described in your article,” spokesperson Daniel Millan Valencia stated in a letter to the newspaper’s editor. “We condemn any attempts to undermine the right to privacy for any person.”

But Citizen Lab in Toronto identified several instances when individuals had received text messages with a link disguised as an Amber Alert. The researchers found that such tactics tricked the receiver into clicking a link that seemed harmless, but would download software onto the phone to allow the attacker to spy on their conversations, online activity and geolocation.

The texts targeted various individuals with backgrounds in journalism and activism in Mexico. All the attacks were linked to the NSO Group, an Israeli tech company that provides a spyware tool called Pegasus, with the intention of helping governments track terrorists. However, the report claims the Mexican government used it with the intention of illegally spying on prominent opponents of the government, such as Carlos Loret de Mola and Carmen Aristegui.

According to the report, the software doesn’t leave a trace of the attackers; but the evidence points to the Mexican government’s involvement, given that the NSO Group only provides this software to government entities. Moreover, leaked emails have shown business ties between the Mexican government and the organization.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Gobierno mexicano acusado de usar spyware en periodistas, activistas

Una investigación colaborativa realizada por periodistas mexicanos e investigadores en Canadá encontró que el gobierno mexicano había adquirido un sofisticado spyware que le permitía espiar a periodistas, activistas de derechos humanos y defensores de la lucha contra la corrupción.

Después de que la noticia apareció en el New York Times, el gobierno mexicano publicó una declaración negando las acusaciones, asegurando que el gobierno respetaba la privacidad de las personas y ofrecía ayuda a cualquiera que pudiera estar comprometido.

“No hay prueba alguna de que agencias del gobierno mexicano sean responsables del supuesto espionaje descrito en su artículo”, dijo el portavoz Daniel Millán Valencia en una carta al editor del periódico. “Condenamos cualquier intento de vulnerar el derecho a la privacidad de cualquier persona”.

Pero Citizen Lab en Toronto identificó varios casos en los que individuos habían recibido mensajes de texto disfrazado de Alerta Ámbar. Los investigadores descubrieron que esas tácticas engañaban al receptor para hacer clic en un enlace que parecía inofensivo, pero descargaban software al teléfono para permitir al atacante espiar sus conversaciones, actividad en línea y geolocalización.

Los textos se dirigieron a varias personas con antecedentes de periodismo y activismo en México. Todos los ataques estaban vinculados al Grupo NSO, una compañía de tecnología israelí que ofrece una herramienta de spyware llamada Pegasus, con la intención de ayudar a los gobiernos a rastrear a los terroristas. Sin embargo, el informe afirma que el gobierno mexicano lo usó con la intención de espiar ilegalmente a opositores prominentes del gobierno, como Carlos Loret de Mola y Carmen Aristegui.

Según el informe, el software no deja huella de los atacantes; Pero la evidencia apunta a la implicación del gobierno mexicano, dado que el Grupo NSO sólo proporciona este software a las entidades gubernamentales. Además, existen correos electrónicos filtrados que han mostrado vínculos comerciales entre el gobierno mexicano y la organización.