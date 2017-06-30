Be careful, it’s tick season

Share

tweet

Commentary by Chara

If you plan to be outside much over the next few months, be careful: Tick season has arrived.

Ticks are usually found in people’s backyards, under leaves and in other places where they feel they can get blood to survive. Types of ticks include the blacklegged tick, which the Centers Diseases for Control and Prevention has said is responsible for spreading Lyme disease in the Northeast and the Midwest.

Lyme disease is one of several illnesses ticks can spread in people. Its symptoms include fever, fatigue and headache. If it’s not treated, the disease can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system. Other symptoms of a tick-related illness include chills, body aches, nausea and the loss of appetite.

To protect yourself from ticks, avoid areas with high grass, use insect repellent with at least 20 percent DEET or picaridin and shower as soon as you feel a tick on you. If you have pets, treat them to prevent an infestation.

If you are bitten by a tick, remove it immediately and watch out for possible symptoms of illness. There’s no need to visit your doctor unless you start experiencing a fever, nausea and fatigue.

For more information about ticks, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/.

Ten cuidado, es temporada de garrapatas

Si planea estar en el exterior durante los próximos meses, tenga cuidado: ha llegado la temporada de garrapatas.

Generalmente, las garrapatas se encuentran en los patios de las personas, debajo de las hojas y en otros lugares donde creen que pueden obtener sangre para sobrevivir. Entre los tipos de garrapatas están la garrapata de patas negras, que los Centros de Enfermedades para el Control y la Prevención la ha identificado como la responsable de propagar la enfermedad de Lyme en el Noreste y el Medio Oeste.

La enfermedad de Lyme es una de las diversas enfermedades que las garrapatas pueden propagar en las personas. Sus síntomas incluyen fiebre, fatiga y dolor de cabeza. Si no se trata, la enfermedad puede propagarse a las articulaciones, al corazón y el sistema nervioso. Otros síntomas de esta enfermedad son escalofríos, dolores en el cuerpo, náuseas y pérdida del apetito.

Para protegerse de las garrapatas, evite estar en áreas con hierba alta, use repelente de insectos con por lo menos 20 por ciento de DEET o picaridin y báñese en cuanto sienta una garrapata. Si tiene mascotas, atiéndalos para prevenir una infestación.

Si es mordido por una garrapata, quítela inmediatamente y esté atento a posibles síntomas de la enfermedad. No hay necesidad de visitar a su médico a menos que comience a experimentar fiebre, náuseas y fatiga.

Para obtener más información sobre las garrapatas, visite https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/.