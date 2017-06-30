Pray for Rain: Portraying California’s reality

Share

Por Chara

Pray for Rain portrays the reality of California. The story takes place in a farming community that is ruled by gangs and it is being affected by the drought. The movie focuses on creating awareness of the water problem in California. In interview with Dos Mundos, Nicholas Gonzalez talked about his character, Nico & the importance of the movie.

Dos Mundos: How did you get into acting?

Nicolas Gonzalez: I got into acting kind of late into my College career. I didn’t have a lot of time for fun so Improv was my fun, then I went and traveled around the world. I was backpacking when I decided that I wanted to do this acting thing, so I started doing theater in San Francisco, then next thing I knew is that I was being helped by actress Alma Martinez who happened to be there at my first performance.

DM: What kind of preparation did you have to take to play Nico?

NG: For the role of Nico, I played a lot of sheriffs before, so there wasn’t a lot of training that had to be involved. It was more about getting to know the issue on hand in the Central Valley, it was more to talk about how hard the drought hit the town. It was more a research from that angle. It was more related to learn about the issue and get to know about people.

DM: Are you similar to Nico?

NG: I like to think that we both have similar qualities, there is a strength of masculinity but there is a softness and interest of helping people.

DM: What steps can people take to support our current climate?

NG: Everything from recycling to access local businesses that keep a low carbon print, rationing the use of water, watching how wasteful we can be and honestly, I think patronizing local business, local farmers.

DM: Why do people should watch the movie?

NG: Everyone should watch the movie because there is an important issue that people should know about. It is important that people keep informed and know about the things that are happening in the community.

Pray for Rain: retratando la realidad de California

Pray for Rain (Rezando por lluvia) retrata la realidad de California. La historia tiene lugar en una comunidad agrícola que está gobernada por pandillas y está siendo afectada por la sequía. La película se centra en crear conciencia del problema del agua en California. En una entrevista con Dos Mundos, Nicholás González habló sobre su personaje Nico y la importancia de la película.

Dos Mundos: ¿Cómo empezaste a dedicarte a la actuación?

Nicolás González: Empecé a actuar tarde, cuando estudiaba la carrera en la Universidad. No tenía mucho tiempo para divertirme así que Improv era mi diversión, después me fui y viajé alrededor del mundo. Era mochilero cuando decidí que quería dedicarme a la actuación, así que empecé a hacer teatro en San Francisco, luego lo de repente la actriz Alma Martínez, que por casualidad estuvo en mi primera actuación, comenzó a ayudarme.

DM: ¿Qué tipo de preparación tenías que hacer para interpretar a Nico?

NG: Para el papel de Nico, he interpretado a muchos policías antes, por lo que no había mucha preparación que hacer. Se trataba más de conocer el tema en relación al Valle Central, era más hablar de lo duro que la sequía golpeó la ciudad. Era más una investigación desde ese ángulo. Estaba más relacionado con aprender sobre el tema y conocer a la gente.

DM: ¿Eres similar a Nico?

NG: Me gusta pensar que ambos tenemos cualidades similares, hay una fuerza de masculinidad, pero hay una suavidad y el interés de ayudar a la gente.

DM: ¿Qué pasos pueden tomar las personas para apoyar nuestro clima actual?

NG: Todo, desde el reciclaje hasta el apoyo a las empresas locales que mantienen una baja emisión de carbono, racionando el uso del agua, realmente cuidar lo despilfarradores que podemos ser y creo que apoyar a los negocios locales, a los agricultores locales.

DM: ¿Por qué la gente debería ver la película?

NG: Todo el mundo debería ver la película porque es un tema importante sobre el que la gente debe saber. Es importante que la gente se mantenga informado y sepa sobre las cosas que están sucediendo en la comunidad.