Beatriz at Dinner and her lessons for daily life

Share

tweet

Por Chara

The film Beatriz at Dinner shows us the reality that thousands of immigrants live in the United States. The main message is the lack of compassion for the immigrant community. Miguel Arteta, the director of the film tried to take this message to the United States homes. Starring Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner takes us on a journey of the reality that only a few people understand. In an interview for Dos Mundos, Arteta spoke about the film, its message and what it hopes to share with it.

Dos Mundos: What is the main message of the film?

Miguel Arteta: For me it is a film about how an immigrant feels and how you can’t change the cultural values, such as compassion and empathy. Which have been appraised in a horrible way in the last 40 years until the point of getting to where we are. So for me the movie is teaching how a person can respect compassion.

DM: Who is your favorite character?

MA: Beatriz, the character that Salma Hayek plays. I had a lot of enthusiasm to work with her and despite that she is known for her beauty. She is intelligent, compassionate and has courage to tell the truth. These are qualities that I look for in her character and especially in a character that represents immigrants. Immigrants are intelligent, handworkers, we have more compassion than the general population. And I consider that Salma represents that in Beatriz.

DM: Why is it important for people to watch the movie?

MA: If you are Latino, it’s important, because we have to show that when there are Latino characters in a movie, we go to the movies, it’s important to tell the American corporations that we do care about Latino stories. For me it’s important for two reasons, one is the Salma Hayek’s approach, because in this film we see her emotionally naked and the other reason is because the film is entertaining and discusses a relevant topic.

DM: How did you get the opportunity to direct the film?

MA: The writer, is a person with whom I’ve worked in several things. He is Mike White and we worked in a movie The Good Girl and in another television show. He has an important way of telling things, he does it with humor and I love it. He wrote the script for me and for Salma. He made it for us and we were moved when we read it because it reflects our reality in a tense but funny way and it also gives us something to think.

DM: What’s your favorite part of the movie?

MA: It is when she plays the guitar and sings the song ‘The Simple Things’. Salma has a beautiful voice and uses a song that is pure emotion to fight with these characters who do not know how to feel the compassion. It is a beautiful song of how we have lost the value of simple things and good emotion is pure. You see the face of all the characters and that they realize they have to change their way of thinking of life.

DM: Do you think there is any special message that you need pay attention to?

MA: Yes, I believe that Beatriz teaches us that there is no compassion in our life, so if you feel that we are living in a time where the things aren’t right. This is the movie that you have to come to see.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Beatriz at Dinner y su enseñanza de la vida diaria

La película Beatriz at Dinner nos enseña la realidad que miles de migrantes viven en Estados Unidos. La falta de compasión por la comunidad migrante es el mensaje principal que el director de la película, Miguel Arteta ha tratado de llevar a los hogares de Estados Unidos. Protagonizada por Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner nos lleva en un viaje a una realidad que pocas personas en la actualidad logran entender. En entrevista para Dos Mundos, Arteta habló de la película, su mensaje y lo que espera transmitir con ella.

Dos Mundos: ¿Cuál es el mensaje principal que pretende llevar la película?

Miguel Arteta: Para mí es una película acerca de como se siente ser un inmigrante y no poder cambiar los valores culturales que se tienen ahora como por ejemplo, la compasión y la empatía, que han sido valorados de una manera horrible en los últimos 40 años hasta el punto de llegar a donde estamos, así que para mí la película finalmente es el enseñar como una persona puede respetar a la compasión.

DM: ¿Quién es tu personaje favorito?

MA: Beatriz, el personaje que Salma Hayek hace. Yo he tenido mucho entusiasmo en trabajar con ella y a pesar de ser conocida por su belleza, sus cualidades que tiene incluyen el ser inteligente, la compasión, su coraje por decir la verdad, estas son cualidades que yo quería reflejar en su personaje y sobretodo en un personaje que representa a los inmigrantes, pues nosotros somos inteligentes, trabajadores, tenemos más compasión que la población en general y considero que Salma representa eso en el personaje de Beatriz.

DM: ¿Por qué es importante que la gente vea la película?

MA: Si eres latino es importante, pues tenemos que probar que cuando hay personajes en el centro de una película, nosotros vamos al cine, es importante decirles a las corporaciones americanas, que sí nos importan las historias de latinos y para mi es importante por dos razones, una es para que vean el planteamiento que hace Salma Hayek, pues en esta película la vemos desnuda emocionalmente y la otra razón es porque la película es entretenida y discute un tema relevante para nuestra vida.

DM: ¿Cómo fue que se dio la oportunidad para que dirigieras la película?

MA: El escritor, es una persona con el que he trabajado ya en varias cosas, es Mike White y trabajamos una película The Good Girl y otro show de televisión, y bueno él tiene una manera importante de decir las cosas, lo hace con humor y eso me encanta.Él escribió el libreto para mí y para Salma, fue una cuestión que él hizo para nosotros y nos emocionó cuando leímos pues refleja nuestra realidad de una manera tensa, graciosa y también que nos da a pensar.

DM: ¿Cuál es tu parte favorita de la película?

MA: Es cuando ella toca la guitarra y canta la canción ‘Las cosas simples’, primero Salma tiene una voz bellísima y usa una canción que es pura emoción para combatir a estos personajes que no saben sentir la compasión. Es una canción bella de cómo hemos perdido el valor de las cosas simples y bueno la emoción es pura. Ves la cara de todos los personajes y te das cuenta que se ponen a pensar en que tienen que cambiar su manera de pensar de la vida.

DM: ¿Crees que hay algún mensaje al que hay que ponerle atención en especial?

MA: Yo creo que sí, Beatriz nos enseña que no hay compasión en nuestra vida así que si tu te sientes que estamos viviendo en la época donde no se están viviendo las cosas correctas, esta es la película que tienes que venir a ver.