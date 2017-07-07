“Ghosting”: What it is and what to do about it

Share

Commentary by Melissa Arroyo

Thanks to modern technology and a plethora of dating applications to meet people from the comfort of your home, the number of possibilities for finding a significant other have expanded.

So have the frustrations of navigating all the new dating waters out there.

One frustration is “ghosting,” a common trend where people meet online, have a few interesting dates and then one person suddenly disappears without saying a word. After sending several texts and receiving no response, it’s evident the person is no longer interested.

But instead of ending the relationship, the person disappears.

Although the term is most commonly used for someone you met online and dated a few times, it applies to all sorts of situations. A significant other of several months or years can suddenly vanish. A longtime friend can do it, too.

Ghosting happens often – mostly out of fear of confrontation. There are several reasons why some people do it. Regardless of why they do it, at the end of the day, it can be hurtful.

If you’ve ghosted someone, it’s important to stop that habit the next time you feel tempted to do it. As much as you might hate confrontation or as easy as it is to disappear, it’s important to be upfront and honest with the other person and part ways. Even a text message is better than nothing.

If you’ve been ghosted, you might feel frustrated and depressed. You might wonder why someone never answered your texts or chose to disappear. Give yourself a few days to process it and find opportunities to put it behind you. Meet other people, talk about it with your friends or give yourself a break from online dating.

There are many solutions to deal with the frustrations of the new dating waters out there. Do whatever feels right for you.

“Ghosting”: Qué es y qué hacer al respecto

Gracias a la tecnología moderna y una gran cantidad de aplicaciones de citas para conocer gente desde la comodidad de su hogar, el número de posibilidades para encontrar una pareja se han ampliado.

También las frustraciones de navegar las nuevas aguas del amor en línea.

Una frustración es “ghosting”, una tendencia común en la que la gente se reúne en línea, tienen unas citas interesantes y luego una persona desaparece repentinamente sin decir una palabra. Después de enviar varios textos y no recibir respuesta, es evidente que la persona ya no está interesada.

Pero en lugar de terminar la relación, la persona desaparece.

Aunque el término es más comúnmente utilizado para alguien que conoció en línea y con quien tuvo citas, se aplica a todo tipo de situaciones. Una pareja de varios meses o años puede desaparecer repentinamente. Un amigo puede hacerlo, también.

Ghosting sucede a menudo – sobre todo por temor a la confrontación. Hay varias razones por las que algunas personas lo hacen. Independientemente de por qué lo hacen, al final del día, puede ser doloroso.

Si se lo has hecho a alguien, es importante detener ese hábito la próxima vez que te sientas tentado a hacerlo. Tanto como puedas odiar la confrontación o tan fácil como sea desaparecer, es importante ser sincero/a y honesto/a con la otra persona y terminar la relación. Incluso un mensaje de texto es mejor que nada.

Si te ha pasado a ti, puedes sentir frustración y depresión. Puedes preguntarte por qué alguien nunca respondió a tus textos o eligió desaparecer. Toma unos cuantos días para procesarlo y encontrar oportunidades para ponerlo detrás de ti. Conoce a otras personas, habla de ello con tus amigos o date un descanso del amor en línea.

Hay muchas soluciones para manejar las frustraciones nuevas que surgen del amor en línea. Haz lo que te parezca bien.