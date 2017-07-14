Farewell to Father Anthony J. Saiki

Share

“Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Thank you so very much for the wonderful receptions this past weekend. Thank you for all of your expressions of kindness, the many cards and gifts, and thank you most of all for your promises of prayer. Be assured of my love for you, and my promise to pray for you! It has been one of the greatest joys and honors being one of your priests. God bless each and every one of you!

Yours in the Sacred Heart of Jesus,

Father Anthony J. Saiki”

Despedida de el padre Anthony J. Saiki

“Queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,

Muchas gracias por las maravillosas ceremonias de este fin de semana. Gracias por todas sus expresiones de bondad, todas las tarjetas y regalos y gracias sobre todo por sus promesas de oraciones. Manténganse seguros de mi amor y promesa de orar por ustedes! Ha sido una de las mayores alegrías y honores el ser uno de sus sacerdotes. ¡Que Dios los bendiga a todos y cada uno de ustedes!

Suyo en el Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, el Padre Anthony J. Saiki “