Living in the Jungle

By Jorge Ramos

These days, almost all of us live in a jungle. And many of us are trapped there by choice — like birds in an open cage who wouldn’t even consider flying away. The particular jungle I’m referring to is, of course, the internet — particularly Twitter, Facebook and all the other apps and platforms that keep us trapped there.

Full disclosure: I’ve been living in this jungle since January 2010, when I wrote my first tweet, and I’ve sent more than 18,000 since. I’ve probably wasted months of my life surfing through useless information and spent a thousand nights tapping a weary finger against my smartphone’s screen. And, yes, I’ve written some nonsense of my own.

In the last seven years I’ve learned that social media is a good way to become closer to people who are far away — but the price is distance from the people to whom you are truly close.

I joined Facebook after Twitter, though only for work-related matters. (A few minutes on Facebook Live might reach millions of people, and it’s much cheaper to broadcast from a phone than to link to a TV satellite.)

But I haven’t opened my private life to Facebook. I understand and respect people who want to share personal details on Facebook, but I’m just not sure how much privacy you can maintain if those details also go out to your friends’ friends’ friends.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms are powerful tools that can drive a message home. Almost daily, my colleagues at Univision and I have to respond to the “3 million eyes” question: Should we issue breaking news immediately over the internet, or wait until the nightly newscast on TV?

Political power can be found in this digital landscape, as President Trump well knows. “The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media — over 100 million people! I can go around them,” Trump tweeted recently.

Did Twitter put Trump in the White House? It’s entirely possible. “It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in [the election],” Evan Williams, co-founder of Twitter, told The New York Times in May. “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

Perhaps it’s too late for apologies. Twitter and other internet birds are very good at delivering messages and opening markets, but they can also cause havoc and hurt people. Malicious tweets are like Angry Birds the size of King Kong.

According to the Pew Research Center, 40% of internet users say they’ve been victims of some kind of online harassment. And, alarmingly, that percentage rises to 65% among users between the ages of 18 and 24.

These statistics aren’t terribly surprising — just raise your hand if you haven’t been stung on social media. In my case, every time I write something critical of Trump or Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto — or in defense of immigrants — I receive an avalanche of hate mail that practically short-circuits the system. Still, I don’t have a problem with people who disagree with me. Communication is a two-way street, and that’s why I often accept interviews on Fox News so I can debate complicated topics there. But a portion of internet comments are often laden with insults, slander, racial epithets and even threats.

Maybe the problem is that we’ve grown accustomed to the idea that the internet is a jungle filled with its own monsters, and that anything is possible there. The online world can be a free-for-all wrestling ring, and a repository for some of the most sophisticated lies. No, Pope Francis never supported Trump’s candidacy, despite the widespread circulation of fake articles to the contrary (days before the election, the pope had to clarify that he doesn’t get involved in campaigns). And yes, it was a big lie that Barack Obama was born in Africa and not in Hawaii — even though Trump and his backers spread that lie for years on the internet jungle, the dark kingdom of Fake News.

None of us is trapped online, but we don’t dare switch off, perhaps due to self-sabotage, masochism, fear of being out of touch or a thousand other reasons.

I love discussing this topic with my mother, who is well into her 80s and lives gleefully without the internet. “Oh son,” she tells me. “I don’t understand such things.”

Neither do I, Mom. Neither do I.

(Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.” Email him at jorge.ramos@nytimes.com.)

Viviendo en la selva

Casi todos vivimos en la jungla. Entre atrapados y encarcelados a voluntad; algo así como un pájaro en una jaula abierta pero que no se atreve a escapar. La jungla es Twitter, Facebook y ese conglomerado de cables e ideas que llamamos internet.

Primero una confesión: Yo estoy metido en la jungla desde enero del 2010 cuando lancé mi primer tuit. Desde entonces, he enviado más de 18 mil. Me da un poco de pena hacer las cuentas porque las restas son muy dolorosas. He perdido meses de mi vida leyendo cosas que no valen la pena, y me he desvelado mil veces con un aburrido dedo bailarín sobre la pantalla de mi celular. Además, claro, de escribir un par de burradas.

Todo, solo. Las redes sociales son la mejor manera de acercarse a los que están lejos a costa de alejarse de los que estás cerca.

A Facebook entré más tarde, sólo para cuestiones del trabajo. Unos minutos en Facebook Live pueden llegar a millones de personas, y son mucho más baratos que un satélite de televisión.

Sin embargo, no le he abierto a Facebook la puerta de mi casa. Entiendo y respeto a los que quieren compartir su vida privada, aunque no sé qué tan privada es una vida cuando se comparte con los amigos de los amigos de mis amigos.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram y otras redes sociales son armas poderosísimas para comunicar un mensaje. Casi todos los días mis compañeros en Univision y yo nos hacemos la pregunta de “los tres millones de ojos”. ¿Esperamos al noticiero de televisión de la noche para dar a conocer una noticia, o la sacamos inmediatamente a través del internet?

El nuevo poder es digital. Y Donald Trump lo sabe usar.

“Los medios de las noticias falsas odian cuando uso lo que ha resultado ser mi muy poderosa red social, ¡más de 100 millones de personas! Puedo sacarles la vuelta”, tuiteó Trump recientemente.

¿Puso Twitter a Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca? Muy posiblemente. “El rol de Twitter [en la elección] es algo muy malo”, comentó el mismísimo fundador de Twitter, Evan Williams al diario The New York Times. “Si es cierto que él (Trump) no hubiera sido Presidente sin Twitter entonces, sí, de verdad, lo siento”.

Creo que es un poco tarde para disculpas. Twitter y los otros pajaritos del internet son muy buenos para comunicar nuevos mensajes y para abrir mercados, pero son muy malos cuando se trata de destruir personas. Es como Angry Birds tamaño King Kong.

El 40 por ciento de los usuarios del internet dicen haber sido víctimas de algún tipo de hostigamiento, según un estudio del Pew Research Center. Y ese porcentaje sube peligrosamente al 65 por ciento entre los internautas más jóvenes (de 18 a 24 años de edad). Que levante la mano a quién no le han dado un zape en las redes sociales.

Cada vez que escribo algo criticando a Trump o a Enrique Peña Nieto, o algo que defienda a los inmigrantes me llega una avalancha de odio que tupe las tuberías. No tengo ningún problema con los que piensan distinto a mí. La comunicación es de ida y vuelta, y por eso suelo aceptar entrevistas en Fox News para debatir temas complicados. Pero una parte de los comentarios en internet suelen estar cargados de insultos, descalificaciones, frases racistas y amenazas.

Quizá lo grave es que ya nos hemos acostumbrado a que el internet es una selva, con sus monstruos, y que ahí cualquier cosa puede ocurrir. Además de ser una lona de lucha libre planetaria — con escupitajos, mocos y golpes bajos — es un repositorio de las mentiras más sofisticadas.

Es el reino de las “Fake News”, o noticias falsas . No, el Papa jamás apoyó la candidatura de Trump. “Nunca digo ni una palabra sobre las campañas electorales”, tuvo que aclarar días antes de las votaciones en Estados Unidos.

Y, sí, fue una gran mentira que Barack Obama hubiera nacido en África y no en Hawái, aún cuando Trump y sus simpatizantes propagaron la mentira durante años.

El internet es la jungla. Es ahí donde casi todos, de alguna manera, sobrevivimos. Nadie nos obliga. Es quizás uno de esos actos de auto sabotaje, medio inconsciente, en parte masoquismo. Pero por mil razones no nos atrevemos a dejarla.

Me encanta hablar de esto con mi mamá, que hace rato pasó de los ochenta y que vive alegre e intensamente sin internet. “Ay m’ijito”, me dice, “yo de esas cosas ni entiendo”. Yo tampoco, mamá. Yo tampoco.

(Jorge Ramos, periodista ganador del Emmy, es el principal director de noticias de Univision Network. Ramos, nacido en México, es autor de nueve libros de grandes ventas, el más reciente de los cuales es “A Country for All: An Immigrant Manifesto”.)

(¿Tiene algún comentario o pregunta para Jorge Ramos? Envié un correo electrónico a Jorge.Ramos@nytimes.com. Por favor incluya su nombre, ciudad y país.)