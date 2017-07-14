How to be there for someone going through depression

Share

Commentary by Melissa Arroyo

If you believe a friend or loved one has depression, you might be unsure about what your next move should be.

Being there for the person is important. And be sure to recognize the signs when they appear, such as feelings of sadness, lack of sleep, lack of interest in activities the person used to enjoy, trouble remembering or thinking and even suicidal thoughts. Because behaviors and patterns might vary per person, it’s important to do some research on all the symptoms and behaviors to help you identify them in your friend or loved one.

Once you’re aware of the symptoms, your help and support will make all the difference. The Mayo Clinic recommends telling your friend or loved one what you’ve noticed and why you’re concerned. Be sure to mention that it’s a medical condition and doesn’t mean the person is flawed or “broken.” After discussing it, suggest seeking help from a professional and offer to help your friend or loved one find the right professional.

Other recommendations include the following:

*Don’t ignore it: You might feel that it’s not your place to say something, but you should. As soon as the person comments about not feeling well or you notice that something is wrong, be ready to discuss it further and offer help.

*Be patient: The person might not be wanting to talk about it the first time. Or progress might be slow. Or the person’s motivation to improve might vanish. Regardless, be encouraging and remind the person that you’re there for support.

*Always listen to what the person says and don’t try invalidating the person’s feelings: Comments such as “it happens to everyone” or “you’ll figure it out” can sound dismissive and cause the person to shut down.

Depression can be a difficult topic to discuss. But offering your help and showing you care can help improve your friend’s life and reduce the stigma around mental illness. So reach out to your friend when the opportunity presents itself.

It’s the right move to make.

Cómo estar allí para alguien con depresión

Si cree que un amigo o un ser querido tiene depresión, es posible que no estés seguro(a) de lo que deberías de hacer.

Estar allí para la persona es importante, al igual que reconocer los signos cuando aparecen. Incluyendo sentimientos de tristeza, falta de sueño, falta de interés en las actividades que la persona solía disfrutar, problemas para recordar o pensar e incluso pensamientos suicidas. Debido a que los comportamientos y los patrones pueden variar por persona, es importante hacer una investigación sobre todos los síntomas y comportamientos para ayudar a identificarlos en tu amigo(a) o ser querido.

Una vez que seas consciente de los síntomas, tu ayuda y apoyo marcarán la diferencia. La Clínica Mayo recomienda hablar con la persona acerca de lo que has notado y por qué estás preocupado(a). Asegúrate de mencionar que es una condición médica y no significa que la persona tiene una falla. Después de platicarlo, sugiérele buscar ayuda de un profesional y ofrece ayudar a encontrar el profesional adecuado.

Otras recomendaciones incluyen las siguientes:

* No lo ignores: Puedes sentir que no es tu lugar decir algo, pero debes hacerlo. Tan pronto como la persona comente que no se siente bien o te des cuenta de que algo está mal, prepárate para platicarlo más y ofrecer ayuda.

* Se paciente: La persona podrá no querer hablar de ello la primera vez. O el progreso puede ser lento. O la motivación de la persona para mejorar podría desaparecer. Independientemente, se alentador(a) y recuérdale a la persona que estás allí para apoyarlo(a).

* Siempre escucha lo que la persona dice y no intentes invalidar los sentimientos de la persona: Comentarios como “le pasa a todo el mundo” o “algún día lo entenderás” puede sonar desdeñoso y hacer que la persona se cierre.

La depresión puede ser un tema difícil. Pero ofrecer tu ayuda puede ayudar a mejorar la vida de la persona y reducir el estigma en torno a las enfermedades mentales. Así que habla con tu amigo(a) cuando se presente la oportunidad.