Movie producer inspired by social issues

By Paula Alzate

Often, social issues lead people to work for non-profit organizations or volunteer for humanitarian causes.

They led Catalina Matamoros to a moviemaking career.

Matamoros, 30, has produced a handful of movies – all of them focusing on social issues such as the environment and immigration. The native Colombian’s filmography includes “We Are Immigrants,” which uses animation to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants.

Matamoros, who lives in California and is promoting the film in the United States, said she wants to show people the struggles immigrants go through to pursue a better future.

“This topic always intrigued me,” she said. “It is hard to arrive … (in) a country, not knowing anyone, not having benefits, not having anything, but still have the hope of having a better future than what they left behind.”

One of the most interesting things to Matamoros about immigration was hearing stories about families and all they experienced when crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I heard about a family that wanted to come to the U.S.,” she said. “The mom came first with a friend, so she started working here and sent money back to her family. But then, something happened between her and her friend…. The father ended up selling everything back home, took their children and crossed the border. They were in a hard situation, but this is an example of what inspired me to create the movie.”

According to Matamoros, the movie was made with a different animation technique than she has used on other productions.

“I used 2D animation, which is the first time I tried it,” she said. “I wanted to use something simple with a strong meaning.”

Matamoros said she chose immigration as the topic “because we hear about millions of immigrants, but we don’t know their stories.”

“We don’t see the humane part about this issue,” Matamoros said.

Matamoros has presented the movie at various festivals around the world, such as the Latin Movie Festival in New York and the Human Rights Festival in Paris.

Matamoros wants more people to share their stories about the issue of immigration in the United States, she said.

Productora de películas se inspira en problemas sociales

Normalmente los problemas sociales llevan a la gente a trabajar para organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro o a ser voluntario por causas humanitarias. Sin embargo, este no fue el caso de Catalina Matamoros quien la llevó a seguir una carrera en cine.

Matamoros, de 30 años, ha producido una variedad de películas – todas ellas centradas en temas sociales como el medio ambiente y la inmigración.

La filmografía de la nativa colombiana incluye “We Are Immigrants”, que utiliza la animación para examinar la difícil situación de los inmigrantes indocumentados.

Matamoros, que vive en California y está promoviendo la película en los Estados Unidos, dijo que quiere mostrar a la gente las luchas que los inmigrantes atraviesan para perseguir un futuro mejor.

“Este tema siempre me intrigó”, dijo. “Es difícil llegar … a un país, no conocer a nadie, no tener beneficios, no tener nada, pero todavía tener la esperanza de tener un futuro mejor que lo que dejaron atrás”.

Una de las cosas más interesantes para Matamoros acerca de la inmigración fue escuchar historias sobre familias y todo lo que experimentaron al cruzar la frontera entre los Estados Unidos y México.

“Oí hablar de una familia que quería venir a los Estados Unidos”, dijo. “La madre llegó primero con una amiga y empezó a trabajar aquí mientras enviaba dinero a su familia. Pero después algo pasó entre ella y su amiga …. El padre terminó vendiendo todo en México, tomó a sus hijos y cruzó la frontera. Estaban en una situación difícil, pero este es un ejemplo de lo que me inspiró para crear la película. «

Según Matamoros, la película se hizo con una técnica de animación diferente de la que ha utilizado en otras producciones.

«Utilicé la animación 2D, que es la primera vez que lo hacía», dijo. «Quería usar algo simple con un significado fuerte.»

Según Matamoros el tema que escogió le llamó la atención por una razón específica: «nosotros escuchamos sobre millones de inmigrantes, pero no conocemos sus historias; no vemos la parte humana sobre este tema», dijo Matamoros.

Matamoros ha presentado la película en varios festivales de todo el mundo incluyendo el Latin Movie Festival de Nueva York y el Festival de Derechos Humanos de París y concluyó diciendo que quiere que más personas compartan sus historias sobre el tema de la inmigración en Estados Unidos.