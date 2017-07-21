Scholarships available for area students

Share

By Emiliano Gross

Many Kansas City area students seeking a college education will need financial aid.

For those who don’t want to take out student loans, there are scholarship opportunities available. They include the following:

*The Greater Kansas City Community Foundation (GKCCF): The GKCCF offers several financial aid opportunities. They include the Hallifax Scholarship for Mothers, designed to benefit mothers attending Johnson County Community College (JCCC). Applicants must be a single or married mother, enrolled or planning to enroll at JCCC, have a total family income of less than $30,000 per year and have a 2.25 GPA or higher. The award amount varies. This year’s application deadline is Oct. 17.

*Kckscholarships.org: This website is designed to help Kansas City, Kan., and other Wyandotte County students seeking to pursue a postsecondary education. Geared toward underrepresented groups in higher education, such as low-income and first-generation college-going students, Kckscholarships.org offers listings of several scholarship opportunities.

*Generation Google Scholarship: This scholarship is designed to help aspiring computer scientists prepare for careers in the technology industry. Students must demonstrate a passion for computer science and technology, and possess outstanding academic records. The deadline to apply each year is Dec. 1. For more information, visit http://www.google.com/edu/students/the-generation-google-scholarship/.

*League of United Latin American Citizens National Scholarship Fund: Created to help young Latino students in underserved communities achieve their dreams of attending college, the fund offers three types of scholarships, ranging in amounts from $250 to $2,000. The deadlines vary by scholarship. For more information, visit http://www.lnesc.org/site/338/Scholarships/LULAC-National-Scholarship-Fund.

*Kansas Foster and Adoptive Children Scholarship Fund: Designed to provide scholarships for any type of education beyond high school for foster or adopted children, the award amount varies by scholarship. This year’s application deadline is Nov. 1.

Becas disponibles para estudiantes del área

Muchos de los estudiantes del área del Greater Kansas City que buscan ir a la universidad necesitarán ayuda financiera.

Para aquellos que no quieren sacar préstamos estudiantiles hay oportunidades de becas disponibles. Entre ellas se encuentran:

*La Fundacion de la Comunidad del Greater Kansas City (GKCCF): El GKCCF ofrece diversas oportunidades de ayuda financiera. Entre ellas se incluye la Beca para Madres Hallifax, designada a beneficiar a madres que atienden a Johnson County Community College (JCCC). Las aplicantes deberán ser madres solteras o casadas, atender o planear atender JCCC, tener un ingreso económico anual menor a $30,000, y tener un promedio (GPA) de 2.5 o mayor. La ayuda económica varía. Este año la fecha límite para aplicar es el 17 de octubre.

*Kckscholarships.org: Esta página web esta designada a ayudar a estudiantes de Kansas City, Kan., y del Condado de Wyandotte que están buscando continuar su educación después del secundario. Dirigida a grupos con poca representación en educación de nivel superior, tal como estudiantes universitarios de primera generación y de familias con bajos ingresos, Kckscholarships.org ofrece una extensa lista de oportunidades de becas.

*Beca Generación Google: Esta beca está designada a ayudar a aspirantes de ciencias en computación a prepararse para carreras en la industria tecnológica. Los estudiantes deben demostrar pasión por las ciencias de computación y la tecnología, y poseer un récord académico sobresaliente. La fecha límite para aplicar cada año es dic. 1. Para más información visite http://www.google.com/edu/students/the-generation-google-scholarship/.

*Fondo de Becas de la Liga Nacional de Ciudadanos Latinoamericanos Unidos: Creada para ayudar a jóvenes estudiantes latinos de comunidades humildes a alcanzar sus sueños de estudiar en una universidad, este fondo ofrece tres tipos de beca que van desde los $250 a los $2,000. Las fechas límite para aplicar varían según la beca. Para más información visite http://www.lnesc.org/site/338/Scholarships/LULAC-National-Scholarship-Fund.

*Fondo de Becas para Niños en estado de Adopción o Cuidado Tutelar de Kansas: Designado a proveer becas para cualquier tipo de educación postsecundaria a niños adoptados o bajo cuidado tutelar, la cantidad de ayuda económica varía según la beca. La fecha límite para la aplicación es Nov. 1.