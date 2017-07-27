How to help your kids go back to school

Share

tweet

Commentary by Katherine Diaz

Back-to-school season is in full swing.

According to a 2015 Oxford Learning statistic in 2015, an “equivalent of one month of overall learning is lost after summer vacation.” So before this school year starts, help your children get back into their academic rhythm.

Here are a few tips to help your children get ready for the new school year:

*Start a regular bedtime routine: After a few months of a laid-back bedtime, it’s often difficult for children go to sleep after their regular bedtime during the school year has been interrupted. Getting them to bed early and waking them up in the morning is the first key step to getting mentally – and physically – prepared for the academic year.

*Re-establish story time, no matter what time of day: It’s essential to get your children thinking critically again, so brush up on their reading. Whether it’s in the morning, during lunch or before bed, it’s important to refresh your children’s minds and help them continue to improve their reading and their vocabulary.

*Register your child for new activities: As you’re preparing your children mentally for the 2017-18 school year, it’s crucial to also help them get back into a physical routine. Now is the perfect time to register your children for fall activities – and get them up and moving in the meantime.

To read more about Oxford Learning’s Summer Learning Loss Statistics, visit https://www.oxfordlearning.com/summer-learning-loss-statistics/.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Cómo ayudar a sus hijos regresar a la escuela

La temporada de regreso a clases está en pleno apogeo.

Según una estadística de aprendizaje de Oxford 2015 en 2015, un “equivalente de un mes de aprendizaje general se pierde después de las vacaciones de verano.” Así que antes de que comience este año escolar, ayude a sus hijos a volver a su ritmo académico.

Estos son algunos consejos para ayudar a sus hijos a prepararse para el nuevo año escolar:

*Comience una rutina regular de la hora de acostarse: Después de unos meses de una hora de acostarse relajada, a menudo es difícil que los niños se duerman después de que su hora de acostarse regular durante el año escolar haya sido interrumpida. Conseguirlos a la cama temprano y despertarlos por la mañana es el primer paso clave para obtener mentalmente – y físicamente – preparado para el año académico.

*Restablecer el tiempo del cuento, sin importar la hora del día: Es esencial que sus hijos piensen críticamente de nuevo, así que ayúdales en su lectura. Ya sea por la mañana, durante el almuerzo o antes de acostarse, es importante refrescar las mentes de sus hijos y ayudarles a seguir mejorando su lectura y su vocabulario.

*Registre a su hijo/a para nuevas actividades: Mientras prepara a sus hijos mentalmente para el año escolar 2017-18, es crucial también ayudarlos a regresar a una rutina física. Ahora es el momento perfecto para registrar a sus hijos para las actividades de otoño – y los levantan y se mueven mientras tanto.

Para obtener más información sobre las estadísticas de pérdida de aprendizaje de verano de Oxford Learning, visite https://www.oxfordlearning.com/summer-learning-loss-statistics/.