Separation anxiety and returning to school: Easing the nerves

Commentary by Carey Juez-Perez, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Typically, children experience a mix of emotions when they’re returning to school. Often, they’re excited to see their friends, yet sad the summer is ending.

Some children feel another emotion: anxiety about leaving the comforts of home.

Separation anxiety, the fear of leaving home or a loved one, affects thousands of children each year. To help your child through this transition, try the following tips:

*Participate in transition-related activities: If your child is anxious about attending a new school or having a new teacher, you can help ease this fear by touring the school and meeting the staff before school begins. And find out if your child has friends in his or her class, and read books about school before the first day. Ask your local library for help with finding those books.

*Have conversations: Talk to your child about his or her fears. Let the child know it’s O.K. to be nervous, but discuss the positives, too. Reach out to the teacher, school counselor or social worker if your child needs additional support.

*Set a routine: Routines establish familiarity, which can help ease anxiety. Create a morning routine and begin practicing it a few weeks before school starts. You might need to set an earlier bedtime, as a good night’s sleep also can help ease a child’s nerves.

*Work on your own coping skills: Adults also can experience separation anxiety when their children go back to school. Remember to stay calm and think positively, reminding yourself that your child needs your support. After all, returning to school can be stressful for the whole family; however, supporting one another can make the transition easier.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Ansiedad por separación y el regreso a la escuela: Calmando los nervios

Normalmente, los niños experimentan una mezcla de emociones cuando regresan a la escuela. A menudo, están emocionados de ver a sus amigos, pero tristes de que el verano haya terminado.

Algunos niños sienten otra emoción: ansiedad por dejar las comodidades del hogar.

La ansiedad por separación, el miedo de salir de la casa de un ser querido, afecta a miles de niños cada año. Para ayudar a su hijo en esta transición, siga los siguientes consejos:

* Participar en actividades relacionadas con la transición: Si su hijo está ansioso por asistir a una nueva escuela o tener un nuevo maestro, puede ayudar a calmar este miedo recorriendo la escuela y conociendo al personal antes de comenzar la escuela. Y averigüe si su hijo tiene amigos en su salón y lea libros sobre la escuela antes del primer día. Pida ayuda a su biblioteca local para encontrar esos libros.

* Converse: Hable con su hijo acerca de sus temores. Deje que el niño sepa que está bien estar nervioso, pero también discuta los aspectos positivos. Comuníquese con el maestro, el consejero de la escuela o el trabajador social si su hijo necesita apoyo adicional.

* Establezca una rutina: Las rutinas establecen familiaridad, que puede ayudar a calmar la ansiedad. Cree una rutina matutina y comience a practicarla unas semanas antes de que comience la escuela. Es posible que deba establecer una hora de acostarse temprano, ya que una buena noche de sueño también puede ayudar a aliviar los nervios de un niño.

* Trabajar en sus propias habilidades de superación: Los adultos también pueden experimentar ansiedad de separación cuando sus hijos regresan a la escuela. Recuerde mantener la calma y pensar positivamente, recordando que su hijo necesita su apoyo. Después de todo, regresar a la escuela puede ser estresante para toda la familia. Sin embargo, el apoyarse el uno a otro puede hacer más fácil la transición.