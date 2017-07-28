How social media can help build your career

Share

Commentary by Chara

If you’re like most people, you use social media to stay connected with friends, follow breaking news and be entertained.

You might want to consider using social media in another way: to help you build your career.

Many company recruiters use LinkedIn and other social media platforms to find out information about potential employees. Therefore, to empower yourself and land the job (or jobs) you want, you should take advantage of social media to build your own brand online. Some tips that will help you do that include the following:

*Create a strategy: Market yourself as a brand. Think of the best ways to sell yourself and develop a strong online presence. On LinkedIn, showcase your talents and talk about your career. On Facebook and other personal networking sites, set up privacy filters to avoid sharing too much of your personal life.

*Be honest: Don’t exaggerate about what skills you have. Avoid posting false information about yourself, so you don’t hurt your career.

*Showcase your strengths: If you want people to recruit you, let them see your skills. Help companies understand why you’re a good fit for them – and a good professional.

*Request and post references: Remember, other people can comment on social media about the work you’ve done during your career. So ask friends and coworkers to post comments about your work on your social media pages. If you have enough recommendations, companies will notice you – and might get in touch with you with job opportunities.

Medios sociales podrían ayudarlo en su carrera

Si usted es como la mayor parte de la gente, utiliza los medios sociales para mantenerse conectado con amigos, seguir las últimas noticias y entretenerse.

Quizás usted quiera considerar utilizar los medios sociales de otra manera: ayudar a formar su carrera.

Muchos reclutadores de compañías utilizan LinkedIn y otras plataformas de medios sociales para encontrar información sobre posibles empleados. Por lo tanto, para facultarse usted mismo y lograr el empleo (o empleos) que usted desea, tome provecho de los medios sociales para construir su propia marca en línea. Algunos de los consejos que le ayudarán a hacerlo son los siguientes:

*Forme una estrategia: promuévase usted mismo como si fuera una marca. Piense en las mejores maneras para venderse y desarrollar una fuerte presencia en línea. En LinkedIn, exhiba sus talentos y hable sobre su carrera. En Facebook y otros sitios personales, coloque filtros de privacidad y evite compartir demasiado de su vida personal.

*Sea honesto: no exagere sobre los conocimientos que tiene. Evite publicar información falsa sobre usted para que no perjudique su carrera.

*Exhiba sus puntos fuertes: si quiere que la gente lo reclute, permítales ver sus conocimientos. Ayude a las compañías a entender la razón por la que usted sería apropiado para ellos – y un buen profesional.

*Solicite y publique referencias: recuerde, otras personas pueden hacer comentarios en los medios sociales sobre el trabajo que usted ha hecho durante su carrera. Así que pídales a amigos y colegas publicar comentarios sobre su trabajo en sus páginas de medios sociales. Si usted tiene suficiente recomendaciones, las compañías lo notarán -y quizás se pongan en contacto con usted sobre oportunidades de trabajo.