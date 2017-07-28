What are these tests my kids keep mentioning?

Share

Commentary by Dermidio Juez-Perez

Some parents with high school-aged children might have heard their children mention having to take standardized tests – specifically, the ACT or the SAT. And they might have wondered why their kids must take them.

The ACT or SAT are tests used by most universities as part of their admissions process. If your kids are planning to attend college in the United States, they’ll have to take one of them.

The tests are designed to quantify how prepared the taker is for higher education by measuring reading comprehension, knowledge of writing conventions and computational skills. Most universities require a score to be submitted during the application process. Consequently, if you fail to take the ACT or SAT, your options will dramatically reduce to a few universities that don’t require an ACT or SAT score.

There are other reasons why your children should want to take the ACT or SAT – and score high when doing so. Many colleges reward high scores with scholarships. Having a high ACT score can lead to a full-ride scholarship at some schools. Additionally, some employers are requiring ACT scores as part of their interview process.

Most students take the ACT or SAT during their senior year of high school. However, when a student takes the test depends on what score he or she hopes to get and when the application deadlines are.

That said, many schools suggest taking one of the tests for the first time in the winter of a student’s junior year. By that point, students have covered all the material, yet still have plenty of time to retake the test, in case they’re not satisfied with their score.

Getting a good score requires studying – and more importantly, spending a lot of time taking practice exams. Local high schools and local public libraries are great places to find ACT and SAT preparation materials. There also are private companies that will provide guides, but they can be costly.

So if your kids are talking about those two standardized tests, it’s because they’re hoping to attend college. Help them and encourage them to work hard to achieve their goals.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

¿Qué son estos exámenes que mis hijos siempre mencionan?

Algunos padres que tienen hijos en las escuelas preparatorias quizás hayan escuchado que sus hijos mencionan tomar exámenes estandarizados -específicamente el ACT o el SAT y quizás se pregunten por qué sus hijos deben tomar estos exámenes.

El ACT o el SAT son exámenes utilizados por la mayoría de las universidades como parte de su proceso de admisión. Si sus hijos están planeando asistir a una universidad en Estados Unidos, tienen que tomar uno de ellos.

Los exámenes están diseñados para cuantificar qué tan preparado está el estudiante para una educación superior midiendo su comprensión de lectura, conocimiento de convenciones de escritura y conocimientos computacionales. La mayoría de las universidades requieren que se entregue una calificación durante el proceso de la solicitud. Por consecuencia, si el estudiante no toma el ACT o el SAT, sus opciones se reducen dramáticamente hacia unas cuantas universidades que no requieren esas calificaciones.

Existen otras razones por la que sus hijos deben querer tomar los exámenes ACT o SAT – y tener una alta calificación cuando lo hagan. Muchas universidades recompensan las altas calificaciones con becas. Tener una calificación alta en el ACT puede llevar a una beca completa en algunas escuelas. Además, algunos empleadores están requiriendo las calificaciones del ACT como parte de su proceso de entrevista.

La mayoría de los estudiantes toman esos exámenes durante su último año de preparatoria. Sin embargo, cuando un estudiante toma el examen depende de cuál calificación espera obtener y cuándo son las fechas límites de las solicitudes.

Dicho eso, muchas escuelas sugieren tomar uno de los exámenes por primera vez en el invierno de su tercer año de preparatoria. Para ese entonces, los estudiantes han cubierto todo el material, y aún tienen mucho tiempo para volver a tomar el examen, en caso de que no estén satisfechos con la calificación.

Obtener una buena calificación necesita de estudio -y más importante, pasar mucho tiempo tomando exámenes de práctica. Las escuelas preparatorias y las bibliotecas públicas locales son buenos lugares para encontrar los materiales de preparación para los exámenes ACT y SAT. También hay compañías privadas que proporcionan guías, pero pueden ser costosas.

Así que si sus hijos están hablando de tomar esos dos exámenes estandarizados, es porque están esperando asistir a la universidad. Ayúdelos y motívelos a que trabajen arduamente para lograr sus metas.