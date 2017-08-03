State Department warns U.S. tourists about tainted alcohol in Mexico

Share

By Melissa Arroyo

The U.S. Department of State recently issued a travel warning for U.S. tourists visiting Mexico, following several reports of blackouts, injuries and assaults at upscale resorts in Mexico because of tainted alcohol.

“There have been allegations that consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out,” the department stated on its website. “If you choose to drink alcohol, it is important to do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill.”

According to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, several tourists reported blacking out after drinking limited amounts of alcohol at Mexican resorts around Cancun and Playa del Carmen. Some reported unexplainably waking up in their hotel rooms or in the hospital feeling disoriented, with injuries or vomiting. Some reported having been robbed or sexually assaulted.

In its investigation, the Journal Sentinel mentioned that a 2015 report by the Mexican government found that 43 percent of all the alcohol consumed in Mexico is illegal and reported that more than 1.4 million gallons of counterfeit alcohol had been seized since 2010.

The Mexican government’s health commission acknowledged an ongoing problem with counterfeit alcohol and that the national legislature is working on an initiative to “improve the controls and inspections for tainted alcohol at resorts,” which will be presented in September.

Departamento del Estado advierte a turistas estadounidenses sobre el alcohol adulterado en México

El Departamento del Estado de los Estados Unidos emitió recientemente una advertencia de viaje para turistas estadounidenses en México, luego de varios reportes de desmayos, lesiones y agresiones en resorts de lujo en México debido al alcohol adulterado.

“Ha habido denuncias de que el consumo de alcohol contaminado o deficiente ha resultado en enfermedades o desmayos”, dijo el departamento en su sitio web. “Si usted decide beber alcohol, es importante hacerlo con moderación y buscar atención médica si comienza a sentirse enfermo.”

Según un reporte del Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, varios turistas informaron que se habían desmayado después de beber cantidades limitadas de alcohol en los centros turísticos mexicanos alrededor de Cancún y Playa del Carmen. Algunos informaron inexplicablemente despertarse en sus habitaciones de hotel o en el hospital sintiéndose desorientados, con lesiones o vómitos. Algunos informaron haber sido asaltados o agredidos sexualmente.

En su investigación, el Journal Sentinel mencionó que un informe del 2015 del gobierno mexicano encontró que el 43 por ciento de todo el alcohol consumido en México es ilegal y reportó que se habían incautado más de 1,4 millones de galones de alcohol falsificado desde el 2010.

La comisión de salud del gobierno mexicano reconoció un problema constante con el alcohol falsificado y que la legislatura nacional está trabajando en una iniciativa para “mejorar los controles e inspecciones de alcohol contaminado en los centros turísticos”, que se presentará en septiembre.