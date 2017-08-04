Bill introduced to protect DACA students

Share

By Chara

Some U.S. representatives have introduced a bill in Congress they hope will protect students in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program from deportation.

Known as the American Hope Act of 2017, the bill introduced by Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez of Illinois and other sponsors would grant legal status to children who entered the United States before their 18th birthday and before Dec. 31, 2016.

The bill also is designed to create a path to citizenship for DACA students. Under the bill, they’re required to achieve conditional permanent resident status and stay out of trouble for at least three years, then achieve green card status before achieving citizenship.

In addition, the bill is designed to grant educational opportunities to those immigrants who can’t afford to attend college by repealing rules that limit access to in-state tuition and loans.

The bill was created because of the constant attacks that DACA has suffered from lately, Gutierrez explained during a recent press conference.

“DACA is under threat – and we know that President Trump and the attorney general, if he is still in office, will not lift a finger to defend DACA,” Gutierrez said. “This will replace the order in the lives of these young people with chaos. It will replace the hope they have for their futures with despair.”

Proyecto de ley para proteger a los estudiantes DACA

Algunos representantes de Estados Unidos han presentado un proyecto de ley en el Congreso que esperan pueda proteger de ser deportados los estudiantes en el programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA).

Conocido como la Ley de Esperanza Americana del 2017, el proyecto de ley presentado por el comisionado Luis V. Gutiérrez de Illinois y otros patrocinadores otorgaría estatus legal a los niños que ingresaron a los Estados Unidos antes de cumplir 18 años y antes del 31 de diciembre del 2016.

El proyecto de ley también está diseñado para crear un camino a la ciudadanía para los estudiantes DACA. Bajo el proyecto de ley, están obligados a obtener el estatus de residente permanente condicional y no tener problemas durante al menos tres años y después obtener la green card antes de poder alcanzar la ciudadanía.

Además, el proyecto de ley está diseñado para otorgar oportunidades educativas a los inmigrantes que no pueden permitirse asistir a la universidad al revocar las reglas que limitan el acceso a las inscripciones y los préstamos del estado.

El proyecto de ley fue creado debido a los ataques constantes que DACA ha sufrido últimamente, explicó Gutiérrez durante una reciente conferencia de prensa.

“DACA está bajo amenaza – y sabemos que el presidente Trump y el fiscal general, si todavía está en el cargo, no levantarán un dedo para defender a DACA”, indicó Gutiérrez. “Esto generará caos en la vida de estos jóvenes. Reemplazará la esperanza en su futuro con desesperación “.