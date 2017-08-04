College textbooks are a scam

Share

tweet

Commentary by Melissa Arroyo

The costs of higher education are inflating at a higher rate than healthcare, and one of the culprits is the textbook industry.

By launching a “new edition” each year, textbook companies are responsible for inflating the price of textbooks. They’re also responsible for reducing the resale value of a $300 textbook down to nothing at the end of the semester and for convincing professors to require their textbooks in their classes. As with doctors who prescribe medicines, professors don’t deal with financial losses when assigning a certain textbook.

That burden falls on the students.

Sometimes, professors are financially incentivized to write their own textbooks, list them as required and charge royalties, further profiting from their students.

If you’re a student, the good news is that you can challenge the status quo and outsmart the textbook industry. After a few semesters of experience, here’s what I learned to do.

I didn’t buy textbooks until I knew for sure I would need them. After reading a course syllabus, attending some classes and learning that much of the classroom material would be based on the textbook, I would do one or a combination of the following:

*Find the books at the library and study from them.

*Ask my friends to borrow their textbooks if they weren’t using them.

*Buy the international edition or a slightly older version online for a tenth of the price.

*Rent them for the lowest possible price online or even bought them from someone on Craigslist.

The above ideas might be easier for students in some programs, so they might not work for you. But the next time you choose your classes, try to find out which professor in your program will use the textbooks the least. You won’t have to buy them ever again.

Los libros de texto de la universidad son una estafa

Los costos de la educación universitaria se están inflando a una tasa más alta que los costos de salud, y uno de los culpables es la industria de libros de texto.

Al lanzar una “nueva edición” cada año, las compañías de libros de texto son responsables de inflar el precio de los libros de texto. También son responsables de reducir el valor de reventa de un libro de $300 dólares a nada al final del semestre y de convencer a los profesores a que requieran sus libros de texto en sus clases. Al igual que con los médicos que recetan medicamentos, los profesores no se ocupan de las pérdidas financieras al asignar un libro de texto determinado.

Esa carga recae sobre los estudiantes.

A veces, los profesores están financieramente incentivados a escribir sus propios libros de texto, requerirlos en sus clases, y cobrar regalías, aprovechando aún más de sus estudiantes.

Si eres un estudiante, la buena noticia es que puedes desafiar el statu quo y ser más astuto que la industria de libros de texto. Después de unos cuantos semestres de experiencia, he aquí lo que aprendí a hacer.

No compré libros de texto hasta que supe con certeza que los necesitaría. Después de obtener más información, asistir a algunas clases y aprender que gran parte del material del aula se basaría en el libro de texto, haría una o una combinación de las siguientes:

* Encontrar los libros en la biblioteca y estudiar de ellos.

* Pedírselo prestado a mis amigos si no los estaban usando.

* Comprar la edición internacional o una versión previa en línea por una fracción del costo.

* Alquilarlos por el precio más bajo posible en línea o incluso comprarlos de alguien en Craigslist.

Las ideas anteriores pueden ser más fáciles para los estudiantes en algunos programas, por lo que pueden no funcionar para todos. Pero la próxima vez que elijas tus clases, trata de averiguar qué profesor en tu programa utilizará los libros de texto lo menos posible. No tendrás que comprarlos nunca más.