Former local wrestler lands UFC contract

Share

tweet

By Chara

A Kansas City, Mo., native has channeled a teen-aged passion for wrestling into his pursuit of mixed marital arts (MMA) fighting in adulthood.

Julian Marquez, who has begun competing in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts, wrestled in college, then had to quit for several years. He got back into training in wrestling thanks to one of his friends.

“I came back home, got to work and I was missing the feeling of training,” Marquez recalled. “So one day, one of my buddies gave me a call and told me we were going to train.”

While training at Glory MMA & Fitness in Lee’s Summit, Mo., Marquez was introduced to mixed martial arts – a sport that draws from various combat sport disciplines, including wrestling and boxing. Once he got into the sport, he loved it.

“To … (switch) from wrestling to MMA is not hard,” he said. “It didn’t feel like a big change to me. Wrestling is physical. It is a dark fight – and when you train, (it) is hard.”

Although Marquez no longer competes in wrestling, he still trains in the sport, he said. He also watches it and attends wrestling competitions. His love for wrestling and mixed martial arts makes it difficult to focus on one sport, he admitted.

“If I had to choose I … (would choose) to do both,” Marquez said. “But my door … (to competitive) wrestling closed (a) long time ago.”

Thanks to his last fight against Phil Hawes in Dana White’s Contender Series, Marquez has landed a contract to fight in UFC-sanctioned bouts. He’s happily continuing his UFC career in Las Vegas, Nev.

As a message for those who want to compete in mixed martial arts, Marquez encourages them to enjoy every moment and aspect of it.

“It is a hobby,” he said. “So go and have fun.”

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Un luchador local consigue contrato con UFC

Un ciudadano de Kansas City, Missouri, ha canalizado su pasión adolescente por la lucha libre hacia una carrera en las artes marciales mixtas (MMA) en la edad adulta.

Julián Márquez, que ha comenzado a competir en los combates Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), luchó en la universidad y luego tuvo que renunciar durante varios años. Volvió a entrenar gracias a uno de sus amigos.

“Regresé a casa, me puse a trabajar y me faltaba la sensación de entrenamiento”, recuerda Márquez. “Así que un día, uno de mis amigos me llamó y me dijo que fuéramos a entrenar.”

Mientras entrenaba en Glory MMA & Fitness en Lee’s Summit, Mo., Márquez conoció las artes marciales mixtas – un deporte que se basa en diversas disciplinas deportivas de combate, incluyendo la lucha libre y el boxeo. Una vez que entró en el deporte, le encantó.

“Cambiar de lucha libre a MMA no es difícil”, dijo. “No lo sentí como un gran cambio. La lucha es física. Es una pelea oscura y cuando entrenas es difícil “.

Aunque Márquez ya no compite en la lucha libre, todavía entrena lucha, indicó. También lo observa y asiste a competencias de lucha libre. Su amor por la lucha libre y las artes marciales mixtas hace que sea difícil centrarse en uno solo, admitió.

“Si tuviera que elegir … elegiría hacer ambas cosas”, indicó Márquez. “Pero mi puerta … en la lucha libre está cerrada desde hace mucho tiempo.”

Gracias a su última pelea contra Phil Hawes en la Dana White’s Contender Series, Márquez ha conseguido un contrato para pelear en peleas sancionadas por UFC. Felizmente continúa su carrera en UFC en Las Vegas, Nevada.

Como un mensaje para aquellos que quieren competir en artes marciales mixtas, Márquez los anima a disfrutar de cada momento y aspecto de la misma.

“Es un pasatiempo”, dijo. “Así que ve y diviértete.”