Heed some personal finance advice before starting college this fall

Commentary by Melissa Arroyo

If you’re a student preparing to start college soon, congratulations!

But know this: You’re off to learn more than information for your future career. If all goes well, you’ll learn more about money and how to manage it. So before you embark on this exciting – and possibly frugal – part of your life, here are a few pieces of advice you should consider:

*Borrow sparingly: For various reasons, borrowing money has been the downfall of lots of millennials. To avoid facing a monumental loan to repay upon graduation, borrow the least possible amount after scholarships and savings. If possible, try to borrow from a family member. But remember, borrowing from a family member doesn’t mean you’re off the hook; it’s only a way to help you avoid paying interest.

*Create and follow budgets: Chances are, this might be the first time you’ll create a budget for yourself. Creating a budget can be stressful, because you’ll find that you’ll need to make sacrifices. However, remember that it’ll benefit you in the long run. Make sure all your bills are paid, save aggressively and live frugally. You’ll look back in a few years and be thankful you did.

*Find ways to make money: A few weeks after successfully following your budget, you might find that you still need to make more money. Spend a weekend learning how other people have done it. By listening to podcasts such as “Side Hustle School” or reading online blogs such as The Penny Hoarder, you can learn how other people have made thousands of dollars selling T-shirts on Amazon, selling prints on Etsy, becoming an Uber driver or starting a blog while in school. You also should consider a job where the company will provide tuition assistance, such as Starbucks or UPS.

Hopefully, the resources mentioned above will help you start off financially in the right direction. Good luck as you embark on this exciting — and financially savvy — part of your life.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Consejos financieros antes de empezar la universidad

Si estás a punto de comenzar la universidad pronto, ¡felicitaciones!

Pero sé esto: más allá de aprender más que la información para tu carrera futura, aprenderás más sobre el dinero y cómo administrarlo. Así que antes de embarcarte en esta parte emocionante – y posiblemente frugal – de tu vida, aquí hay algunos consejos que deberías considerar:

* Tomar préstamos con moderación: por varias razones, los préstamos han afectado bastante a los Millennials. Para evitar pagar un préstamo monumental después de la graduación, toma préstamos mínimos después de conseguir becas y usar ahorros. Si es posible, trata de pedir prestado a un miembro de la familia. Pero recuerda, ese tipo de préstamos no significa que no lo vas a pagar; es sólo una manera de ayudarte a evitar pagar intereses.

* Crear y seguir presupuestos: Lo más probable es que esta sea la primera vez que crearás un presupuesto para ti. Crear un presupuesto puede ser estresante, porque encontrarás que tendrás que hacer sacrificios. Sin embargo, recuerda que te beneficiará a largo plazo. Asegúrate de pagar todas tus facturas, ahorrar agresivamente y vivir frugalmente. Volverás a mirar hacia atrás en unos años y estar agradecido/a que lo hiciste.

* Encontrar maneras de ganar dinero: Un par de semanas después de haber seguido con éxito su presupuesto, es posible que todavía necesites más dinero. Pasa un fin de semana aprendiendo cómo otras personas lo han hecho. Al escuchar podcasts como “Side Hustle School” o leer blogs en línea como The Penny Hoarder, puedes aprender cómo otras personas han hecho miles de dólares vendiendo camisetas en Amazon, vendiendo impresiones en Etsy, manejando para Uber o comenzando un blog mientras estás en la escuela. También vale la pena considerar un trabajo donde la compañía proporcionará asistencia financiera para la universidad, como Starbucks o UPS.

Espero que los recursos mencionados anteriormente te ayudarán a comenzar financieramente en la dirección correcta. Buena suerte a medida que te embarcas en esta parte emocionante – y financieramente inteligente – de tu vida.