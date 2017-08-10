Trump supports bill to curb immigration

Share

President Trump recently announced his support for legislation designed to curb immigration into the United States.

Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Tom Cotton have introduced a bill intended to reduce unskilled immigration. It’s also designed to support an immigration system that gives priority to skilled-labor immigration candidates.

“As a candidate, I campaigned on creating a merit-based immigration system that protects U.S. workers and taxpayers,” Trump was quoted by The Hill as saying.

In addition, the bill proposes to curb “chain migration,” which allows citizens to bring family members into the country. As several news agencies have reported, the bill would limit the number of family members immigrants can bring into the country. It also proposes to eliminate the visa lottery and limit the number of refugee admissions.

Moreover, the bill proposes establishing a grade-oriented system. Under the system, people with intentions of immigrating would be judged on the degrees they hold, their ability to speak English, their work skills, their desired salary and their ability to afford healthcare.

“This legislation will not only restore our competitive edge in the 21st century, but it will restore the sacred bonds of trust between America and its citizens,” The New York Times quoted Trump as saying. “This legislation demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families who deserve an immigration system that puts their needs first and that puts America first.”

The proposal has been criticized by immigration activists, who claim the president wants to destroy families and break apart communities. Some lawmakers also have been critical of the proposal, including Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. During a recent interview with CBS, the Latino senator said the legislation wouldn’t pass.

“I don’t want to limit legal immigration,” Rubio said. “I certainly want to change the way we conduct it.”

Trump apoya proyecto de ley para frenar la inmigración

El presidente Trump recientemente anunció su apoyo a la legislación diseñada para frenar la inmigración a los Estados Unidos.

Los senadores republicanos estadounidenses David Perdue y Tom Cotton han presentado un proyecto de ley destinado a reducir la inmigración no calificada. También está diseñado para apoyar un sistema de inmigración que da prioridad a los candidatos de inmigración de mano de obra calificada.

“Como candidato, hice campañas para crear un sistema de inmigración basado en el mérito que proteja a los trabajadores y contribuyentes de los Estados Unidos”, indicó Trump citado por The Hill.

Además, el proyecto de ley propone frenar la “migración en cadena”, que permite a los ciudadanos traer a sus familiares al país. Como han informado varias agencias de noticias, el proyecto de ley limitaría el número de miembros de la familia que los inmigrantes pueden traer al país. También propone eliminar la lotería de visas ​​y el número de admisiones de refugiados.

Además, el proyecto de ley propone establecer un sistema orientado a su preparación. Bajo el sistema, las personas con intenciones de inmigrar serían juzgadas bajo el nivel de estudios que tienen, su habilidad para hablar inglés, sus habilidades laborales, su salario deseado y su capacidad para pagar el servicio de salud.

“Esta legislación no sólo restaurará nuestra ventaja competitiva en el siglo XXI, sino que también los sagrados lazos de confianza entre Estados Unidos y sus ciudadanos”, indicó el periódico The New York Times citando a Trump. “Esta legislación demuestra nuestra compasión por las familias norteamericanas que luchan y que merecen un sistema de inmigración que pone sus necesidades y a Estados Unidos en primer lugar”.

La propuesta ha sido criticada por activistas de inmigración, quienes afirman que el Presidente quiere destruir familias y romper comunidades. Algunos legisladores también han criticado la propuesta, incluyendo al senador federal republicano Marco Rubio. Durante una reciente entrevista con la CBS, el senador latino dijo que la legislación no pasaría.

“No quiero limitar la inmigración legal”, indicó Rubio. “Ciertamente quiero cambiar la forma en que lo llevamos a cabo.”