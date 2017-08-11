How to become self-sufficient after a divorce

Share

Commentary by Melissa Arroyo

I haven’t experienced divorce firsthand. But when I was helping a family member get through it, I learned it can be a difficult process that can drain your energy – and your bank account.

We weren’t going through this experience alone. According to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly half of all marriages end in divorce. A deeper data analysis shows that divorce negatively impacts women more than men. In the Census Bureau’s findings, women who were divorced were more likely to receive public assistance than men. They also reported less household income and were more likely to be in poverty.

In the long run, the financial situation tends to become more difficult when the woman has children and doesn’t remarry. There’s also the emotional toll divorce takes on the family.

If you’re going through a divorce, hopefully the advice below will make your journey to self-sufficiency seem less scary:

If you’re cutting all ties with your ex, it’s important to get new accounts under your name set up, including your cellphone, banking, credit cards and health insurance. And make sure your finances are in place, from building a savings account to knowing how to file your taxes in the upcoming season.

Speaking of filing taxes, be ready to do chores you probably aren’t used to doing, such as mowing the lawn, fixing home appliances or fixing your car.

Finally, being willing to receive (or request) help from loved ones might be the hardest part, depending on your situation. But if any sort of help is offered and it could help you get through your transition period, consider accepting it until you can manage that part of your life on your own.

Once you’ve gotten the hang of it, you’ll enjoy your freedom and find more time for yourself. Remember, although divorce is a difficult, draining process, your life will get better.

Cómo llegar a ser autosuficiente después de un divorcio

No he experimentado el divorcio de primera mano. Pero cuando estaba ayudando a un familiar durante su divorcio, aprendí que puede ser un proceso difícil que puede drenar su energía – y su cuenta bancaria.

No era una experiencia única. Según estadísticas de la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos, casi la mitad de todos los matrimonios terminan en divorcio. Un análisis más profundo de los datos muestra que el divorcio afecta negativamente a las mujeres más que a los hombres. En las conclusiones de la Oficina del Censo, las mujeres divorciadas tenían más probabilidades de recibir asistencia pública que los hombres. También reportaron menos ingresos de los hogares y eran más propensas a estar en la pobreza.

A largo plazo, la situación financiera tiende a ser más difícil cuando la mujer tiene hijos y no vuelve a casarse. También existe el efecto emocional que causa a la familia.

Si usted está pasando por un divorcio, espero que el consejo siguiente hará que su viaje a la autosuficiencia parezca menos aterradora:

Si está cortando todos los vínculos con su ex, es importante obtener nuevas cuentas bajo su nombre, incluyendo su teléfono celular, banco, tarjetas de crédito y seguro de salud. Y asegúrese de que sus finanzas están en su lugar, desde la creación de una cuenta de ahorros hasta saber cómo preparar sus impuestos en la próxima temporada.

Hablando de la preparación de impuestos, hay que estar listo/a para hacer las tareas que probablemente no estaba acostumbrado/a a hacer, como cortar el césped, o hacer reparaciones en su casa o auto.

Por último, estar dispuesto a recibir (o solicitar) ayuda de sus seres queridos podría ser la parte más difícil, dependiendo de su situación. Pero si se ofrece algún tipo de ayuda y podría ayudarle a superar su período de transición, considere aceptarlo hasta que pueda manejar esa parte de su vida por su cuenta.

Una vez que se haya acostumbrado, disfrutará de su libertad y encontrará más tiempo para usted. Recuerde, aunque el divorcio es un proceso difícil y drenante, su vida mejorará.