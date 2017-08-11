How to deal with the aftermath of flash flooding

Share

As the recent flooding in Kansas City, Mo., has shown, it’s good to be aware of the consequences a flood can have on homes and businesses – and to know how to deal with those consequences.

Here are some ways flash floods can affect you, along with some ways you can deal with them:

*Health and safety risks: Floods can cause such safety problems as electrical shorts. They also can leave behind dangerous debris and spread contaminants. Damage left behind should be immediately cleaned up. Professionals should be called to address electrical failures, and pipeline damages for any possible contamination and risks of mold buildup. Structural damage also is an issue that should be addressed immediately to determine if your home or building is in danger of collapsing.

*Economic hardships: Many insurance companies don’t offer water damage coverage. Thus, flash floods can pose a large financial burden if you own property. So make sure you talk with your insurance provider to determine if your home or business is covered during a possible flash flood. You can never be too cautious when protecting your property.

*Emotional stress: Dealing with the physical and financial damages of a flash flood can weigh heavily on an individual’s mind. Not only should you take care of the tangible damages of a flash flood, but you also should make sure you’re taking care of yourself. Talk to family members or a professional if the stress of recovering from a flood begins to get overwhelming.

¿Cómo lidiar con las secuelas de las inundaciones repentinas?

Commentary by Katherine Diaz

