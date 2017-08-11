Eating disorders: Anorexia

Share

Over the past few decades, eating disorders have received more attention in the American media. Arguably, the disorder that has received the most attention has been anorexia, with special attention given to its prevalence among women.

According to statistics from the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, .9 percent of American women suffer from anorexia. Driven by the fear of gaining weight, the disorder manifests itself through extreme dietary restrictions and control over caloric intake. Often, someone with anorexia will vomit, drink laxatives and/or exercise many hours a day to avoid gaining weight.

Physical symptoms of anorexia include extreme weight loss, fatigue, insomnia, dizziness, abnormal blood counts, (for women) the absence of menstruation, dry skin, dehydration and osteoporosis. Psychologically based symptoms include a refusal to eat, social withdrawal, denial of hunger, irritability, mood swings, depression and suicidal thoughts.

If left untreated, anorexia can lead to heart problems, osteoporosis, anemia, gastrointestinal problems and death.

Although the causes of anorexia remain unknown, the Mayo Clinic states on its website that it might be caused by a combination of factors, including biological, psychological and environmental. People who are at risk of developing anorexia include younger females with a family history of anorexia.

Anyone who suspects a loved one has anorexia is advised to look for the following symptoms: the adoption of weird or irregular eating habits, frequent body inspections for signs of weight gain and complaints of being fat.

Anorexia can be treated with psychotherapy, and medical care that’s focused on achieving a healthy weight and a healthy lifestyle. In addition, many people use alternative forms of treatment, such as acupuncture and homeopathic medicine.

En las últimas décadas, los trastornos alimenticios han recibido más atención en los medios de comunicación estadounidenses. Sin duda, el trastorno que ha recibido más atención ha sido la anorexia, especialmente en su prevalencia entre las mujeres.

Según estadísticas de la Asociación Nacional de Anorexia Nerviosa y Trastornos Relacionados, el 9 por ciento de las mujeres estadounidenses sufren de anorexia. Provocado por el miedo de ganar peso, el trastorno se manifiesta a través de restricciones dietéticas extremas y control sobre la ingesta calórica. A menudo, alguien con anorexia vomitará, beberá laxantes y/o se ejercitará muchas horas al día para evitar subir de peso.

Los síntomas físicos de la anorexia incluyen pérdida de peso extrema, fatiga, insomnio, mareos, recuentos sanguíneos anormales, (para las mujeres) ausencia de menstruación, piel seca, deshidratación y osteoporosis. Los síntomas psicológicos ​​incluyen rechazo a comer, aislamiento, negación de hambre, irritabilidad, cambios de humor, depresión y pensamientos suicidas.

Si no se trata, la anorexia puede provocar problemas cardíacos, osteoporosis, anemia, problemas gastrointestinales y la muerte.

Aunque las causas de la anorexia siguen siendo desconocidas, la clínica Mayo afirma en su sitio web que podría ser causada por una combinación de factores, incluyendo biológicos, psicológicos y ambientales. Las personas que están con más riesgo de desarrollar anorexia son aquuellas jóvenes con antecedentes familiares de anorexia.

Cualquier persona que sospeche que un ser querido tiene anorexia se le aconseja poner atención en los siguientes síntomas: adopción de hábitos alimenticios extraños o irregulares, pesarse o medirse frrecuentamente y quejas de ser gordo.

La anorexia puede tratarse con psicoterapia y atención médica centrada en lograr un peso y estilo de vida saludable. Además, muchas personas usan formas alternativas de tratamiento, como la acupuntura y la medicina homeopática.