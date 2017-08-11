Sierra Club Decries Move to Put Border Wall Before Public Health

Share

tweet

San Diego — The Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has issued a waiver allowing the agency to ignore key health and environmental safeguards in their misguided efforts to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego.

In response, Dan Millis of the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter Borderlands Program issued the following statement:

“Brushing aside key public health safeguards to impose a boondoggle of a border wall is absurd. A decade of waiving environmental, historic and cultural protections for sections of the wall already built has shown that doing so only causes harm to local communities, wildlife and wild places.

“Building more walls along the U.S.- Mexico border is a terrible and unpopular idea. It will cause flooding, block wildlife, and waste taxpayer dollars — and it will only hinder progress on border and immigration issues. Congress must step in to prevent unnecessary harm to the borderlands and its people by opposing any financing for Trump’s lawless border wall and mass deportation agenda.”

Background

Already more than 650 miles of border wall stand in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The REAL ID Act gave the Department of Homeland Security powers to waive any law, and the Bush Administration waived 37 federal laws, including the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act and Endangered Species Act. The most recent waiver adds to the list of eight important safeguards that have already been waived in the San Diego area: National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, National Historic Preservation Act, Federal Water Pollution Control Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Clean Air Act, Coastal Zone Management Act, Administrative Procedure Act.

El Sierra Club rechaza anteponer el muro fronterizo a la salud pública

San Diego — El secretario interino de Seguridad Nacional ha emitido una exención que permitirá a este departamento ignorar salvaguardas claves de salud pública y ambientales en su obcecado intento de construir un muro a lo largo de la frontera con México cerca de San Diego.

Como respuesta, Dan Millis, del Programa Fronterizo del Capítulo del Gran Cañón del Sierra Club, emitió la siguiente declaración:

“Es absurdo eliminar salvaguardas claves de salud pública para imponer un absurdo muro fronterizo. Una década de eliminación de protecciones ambientales, históricas y culturales para construir secciones del muro ya existentes ha demostrado que sólo causa daños a las comunidades locales, la fauna y los parajes naturales.

“Construir más muros a lo largo de la frontera con México es una idea terrible e impopular. Va a causar más inundaciones, bloqueará el flujo de la fauna y malgastará el dinero de los contribuyentes, además de impedir el progreso en los temas fronterizos y migratorios. El Congreso tiene que intervenir para evitar más daños daños innecesarios a los terrenos fronterizos y sus residentes oponiéndose a aprobar cualquier financiación para el anárquico muro de Trump y su agenda de deportaciones masivas”.

Información de fondo:

Ya se han construido más de 650 millas de muro fronterizo en California, Arizona, Nuevo México y Texas. La Ley REAL ID otorgó al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional poderes para ignorar cualquier regulación, y la administración Bush lo hizo 37 veces, incluyendo la Ley de Agua Limpia, la Ley de Aire Limpio y la Ley de Especies en Peligro. La suspensión más reciente en el área de San Diego incluye las siguientes regulaciones: Ley de Política Ambiental Nacional, Ley de Especies en Peligro, Ley Nacional de Preservación Histórica, Ley Federal de Control de Contaminación del Agua, Ley del Tratado de Aves Migratorias, Ley del Aire Limpio, Ley de Gestión de Zonas Costeras y Ley de Proceso Administrativo.