Columna Jorge Ramos: An Immigrant’s Son

It’s hard to think of an American politician who is more vehemently anti-immigrant than President Donald Trump.

He wants to cut legal immigration by half. He has likened Mexican immigrants to rapists and criminals. He wants to ban most people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. During his campaign, he said he could deport 11 million undocumented residents in two years. And his orders to detain people who are in the country illegally, whether or not they have committed a crime, are causing terror within the Latino community.

So where did the president’s suspicion of immigrants come from?

Certainly not from his family — the Trumps are a family of immigrants. Trump’s grandfather Friedrich was a German immigrant; his mother, Mary Anne, came from Scotland; and his wife, Melania, is from Slovenia. Four of Trump’s children have an immigrant mother. To me it always seems like a betrayal when an immigrant or an immigrant’s child wants to close the door to those who will come after. But that’s precisely what’s happening now in the U.S.

Does the president want to change the country’s demographics? Is the Trump administration concerned about the U.S. becoming a minority-majority nation?

Such qualms might explain Trump’s endorsement of a new immigration bill — the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act, or RAISE — that would give entry priority to immigrants who speak English and have a college degree. The bill isn’t racist in and of itself — it doesn’t say that immigrants from the U.K., Australia, Ireland or Canada are preferred over Hispanic, African or Asian immigrants. But that’s an outcome that may result from such legislation. (Today the largest group of immigrants in the United States came from Mexico; many of them crossed the border to join their families.)

Before 1965 — when U.S. immigration quotas were stopped — almost 9 out of every 10 American citizens were non-Hispanic whites. Some Americans wish that the U.S. could return to such a past, but that’s no longer possible.

Here’s what I mean: On July 1, 2015, two weeks after Trump announced that he was running for president, most of the babies born in the U.S. were conceived by minority couples, according to the Census Bureau. That is, more than half of all infants in the country are of nonwhite descent.

The RAISE legislation would reduce legal immigration by half within a decade, but it won’t reverse the country’s multicultural trends. Plurality is growing from within. The new demographics stem from those who were already born in the United States, not new immigrants. According to government estimates, by 2044 non-Hispanic whites will become another minority, and no group will be a majority.

The simple truth is that the U.S. has always been a mixed country. Native Americans lived here for centuries before the first Europeans landed. Spanish was spoken in what would later be American territory long before English, thanks to Juan Ponce de León’s journeys to Florida in the 16th century.

Cutting legal immigration by half just isn’t fair, especially against the dramatic backdrop of the contribution that foreigners have made to this country. More than 40% of Fortune 500 companies were established by immigrants or their children, according to the Partnership for the New American Economy, and global brands like Apple, Google, AT&T and McDonald’s, among many others, were started here by immigrants or their direct descendants.

This country was built on welcoming newcomers, refugees, the poor and the persecuted. Trump wants to change this — but I bet that he fails.

Under the new rules that Trump wants to impose on our immigration system, it’s unlikely that his grandfather would have been allowed to enter the U.S. Nor would I — I hardly spoke English when I arrived in 1983. But I’m still here.

I prefer the diverse nation that the U.S. will become, and not the nostalgic and outdated version that Trump wants to return to. Is there anything sadder than an immigrant’s son who is anti-immigrant?

(Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision.)

Hijo de Inmigrante

Es difícil encontrar en Estados Unidos a un político más antiinmigrante que Donald Trump. Quiere cortar la migración legal a la mitad, ha llamado violadores y criminales a los inmigrantes de México, desea prohibir la entrada a personas de seis países mayoritariamente musulmanes, en la campaña dijo que podría deportar a 11 millones en dos años si se manejaba correctamente y sus órdenes de arrestos a cualquiera que haya entrado ilegalmente están generando terror en la comunidad latina.

¿De dónde viene ese rechazo hacia los extranjeros?

Ciertamente no de su familia. Los Trump son una familia de inmigrantes e hijos de inmigrantes. El abuelo del actual presidente, Friedrich Trump, fue un inmigrante alemán, su madre, Mary Anne, vino de Escocia y su esposa Melania es de Eslovenia. Además, cuatro de los cinco hijos de Trump tienen una madre inmigrante. A mí me parece una traición cuando un inmigrante o un hijo de inmigrantes trata de cerrarle la puerta a los que vienen detrás, pero este es precisamente el momento que estamos viviendo en Estados Unidos.

¿Hay un plan para cambiar demográficamente a la nación? ¿Le inquieta a este gobierno que Estados Unidos esté en camino de convertirse en una nación compuesta solo por minorías?

Esto explicaría el nuevo plan migratorio, conocido como el RAISE Act y apoyado por Trump, que daría prioridad a los inmigrantes que hablan inglés y que tienen títulos universitarios. El plan no es abiertamente racista: no dice que se prefieran a los inmigrantes de Gran Bretaña, Australia, Irlanda y Canadá sobre los de América Latina, Africa y Asia. Sin embargo, el resultado final podría ser ese. (Hoy el grupo más grande de inmigrantes en el país es de México; muchos de ellos vinieron para reunirse con sus familiares.)

Antes de 1965, cuando cambiaron las leyes migratorias, casi nueve de cada 10 estadounidenses eran blancos no hispanos, y algunos quisieran que Estados Unidos volviera a ser así. Pero no es posible regresar al pasado. Les cuento.

El primero de julio del 2015, exactamente 15 días después que Trump anunciara sus aspiraciones presidenciales, la mayoría de los bebés en Estados Unidos ya eran de minorías, según la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos. Esto significa que más de la mitad de todos los niños menores de un año en el país ya eran latinos, asiáticos, afroamericanos o nativos, no blancos.

Limitar la inmigración legal a la mitad en una década, como propone Trump, no va a revertir el rumbo multicultural de Estados Unidos. La pluralidad se está gestando desde dentro. Se basa en los que ya nacieron en Estados Unidos, no en los nuevos inmigrantes. Para el 2044 los blancos no hispanos se convertirán en una minoría más y ningún grupo será mayoría.

Seamos honestos: Estados Unidos siempre ha sido un país mixto. Los nativos americanos vivían aquí siglos antes de que llegaran los primeros habitantes procedentes de Europa. Gracias a los viajes de Juan Ponce de León en la Florida en 1513, el español se habló en este territorio mucho antes que el inglés.

Cortar la inmigración legal a la mitad es una injusticia. No suma las increíbles aportaciones de los extranjeros a este país. Más del 40% de las empresas de Fortune 500 fueron creadas por inmigrantes o por sus hijos, según el Partnership for the New American Economy. Marcas mundiales como Apple, Google, AT&T y McDonald’s, entre muchas otras, fueron fundadas por inmigrantes en Estados Unidos o por sus descendientes directos.

La gran maravilla de este país es su tolerancia hacia los que son distintos y su apertura a nuevos inmigrantes, refugiados, pobres y perseguidos. No obstante, Trump lo quiere cambiar.

Mi apuesta es que no va a poder. Es muy posible que con las nuevas reglas que Trump quiere imponer a los inmigrantes su abuelo Friedrich no hubiera entrado a Estados Unidos. Y yo tampoco — apenas hablaba un poquito de inglés cuando llegué en 1983 — pero aquí sigo.

Me gusta este país, diverso y plural, que Estados Unidos llegará a ser, y no la versión nostálgica y atrasada que Trump nos quiere imponer. Qué triste espectáculo cuando el hijo de un inmigrante se convierte en antiinmigrante.

(Jorge Ramos, periodista ganador del Emmy, es el principal director de noticias de Univision Network. Ramos, nacido en México, es autor de nueve libros de grandes ventas, el más reciente de los cuales es “A Country for All: An Immigrant Manifesto”.)