Drinking soda during pregnancy linked to childhood obesity, study finds

By Melissa Arroyo

Pregnant mothers may want to abstain from sugary drinks during their pregnancy.

A new study recently reviewed the health of primary school children and their mothers, some of whom reportedly drank sugary drinks during their pregnancy. The aim was to find an association between the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages during pregnancy and childhood obesity.

According to the study, the researchers analyzed survey responses and health data from 1,078 mother-and-child partners, from pregnancy to the time the children were approximately 7 years old. With two-thirds of the participants being multiracial, the researchers found that 25 percent of all children were obese in mid-childhood. Mothers had reported drinking one or two sugary drinks per day during their pregnancy, including soda, diet soda and juice.

However, researchers only found weight gain in children whose mothers drank soda, there was no link between drinking diet or juice soda and childhood obesity. Researchers stressed the importance of avoiding soda during pregnancy, as efforts to increase the metabolism of children can become difficult after birth. Obese children tend to develop depression, early stages of diabetes and battle with their weight throughout their lives.

“Given the combination of … (physiological), behavioral and social barriers, weight management after the onset of obesity is particularly difficult, implying that early prevention is critical,” the study said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda consumption in the United States and childhood obesity are beginning to decline. Hispanics and African Americans, however, remain largely affected.

El consumo de refresco durante el embarazo vinculado a la obesidad infantil, segun estudio

Las madres embarazadas podrían querer abstenerse de bebidas azucaradas durante su embarazo.

Un nuevo estudio recientemente publicado analizó la salud de niños/as de edad primaria y sus madres, algunas de las cuales, según los informes, bebían bebidas azucaradas durante su embarazo. El objetivo era encontrar una asociación entre el consumo de bebidas endulzadas con azúcar durante el embarazo y la obesidad infantil.

Según el estudio, los investigadores analizaron las respuestas de la encuesta y los datos de salud de 1.078 parejas madre e hijo/a, desde el embarazo hasta el momento en que los niños tenían aproximadamente 7 años de edad. Con dos tercios de los participantes siendo multirraciales, los investigadores encontraron que el 25 por ciento de todos los niños eran obesos a mediados de la infancia. Las madres habían informado beber una o dos bebidas azucaradas por día durante su embarazo, incluyendo soda, refresco de dieta y jugo.

Sin embargo, los investigadores sólo encontraron aumento de peso en los niños cuyas madres bebían refresco, no hubo vínculo entre beber refresco de dieta o jugo y la obesidad infantil. Los investigadores destacaron la importancia de evitar la soda durante el embarazo, ya que los esfuerzos para aumentar el metabolismo de los niños pueden llegar a ser difíciles después de nacer. Los niños obesos tienden a desarrollar depresión, las primeras etapas de la diabetes y la batalla con su peso a lo largo de sus vidas.

“Dada la combinación de … (fisiológicas), las barreras de comportamiento y sociales, el control de peso después de la aparición de la obesidad es particularmente difícil, lo que implica que la prevención temprana es fundamental”, dijo el estudio.

De acuerdo con los Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades, el consumo de refrescos en los Estados Unidos y la obesidad infantil están empezando a disminuir. Los hispanos y afroamericanos, sin embargo, siguen siendo en gran parte afectados.