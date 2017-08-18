The first weeks of parenthood: An emotional adjustment

Share

tweet

Commentary by Carey Juez-Perez

Being a mom is an amazing experience – and a difficult one.

Before having my daughter, friends and coworkers eagerly told me their horror stories of labor. But they failed to mention the difficulties of adjusting to motherhood during those first few weeks after birth.

Fortunately, over the past five months, I’ve learned a lot. Hopefully, by sharing what I’ve learned, other new moms will feel a sense of peace in knowing they aren’t alone.

For several weeks after birth, a woman’s hormone levels go up and down like a roller coaster. I, for one, found myself crying, feeling overwhelmed and anxious, while also feeling in love with the addition to my family. Spending a few minutes each day to myself was important for me to recharge. A quick, hot shower also helped me refresh. In addition, my husband and I took walks every day with the baby to get some much-needed fresh air. To curb my anxiety, I learned to trust my instincts and grant myself permission to make mistakes.

Nighttime was the hardest period of the day for me during those first few weeks. All I thought was, “Will I ever sleep again?” Throughout that time, I relied on my husband for support. We took turns taking night shifts, woke each other when we were having a rough time and took some quick naps when the baby was sleeping. I also reached out to other loved ones for support. They were my cheerleaders, saying: “It’ll be O.K. It gets better!”

With the lack of sleep, raging hormones and a newborn crying, it’s easy to become frustrated. Teamwork between my husband me and showing support for each other were our keys to surviving the first month. We helped each other take care of the newborn and discussed our feelings. We became more patient, too.

During my first month of motherhood, I also developed patience with myself. And I came to an important realization: that the books and webpages I had read to prepare myself for motherhood were useless. Every baby is different, so every parent must learn what’s best for the baby and his or her family.

Parenthood is a learning process. My husband and I will continue to learn, make mistakes and enjoy our successes. And we’ll continue to enjoy the challenging, yet rewarding experience of parenthood.

Ser Mamá: Las Primeras semanas

Ser madre es una experiencia increíble – y difícil.

Antes de tener a mi hija, mis amigas me contaron con entusiasmo sus horrorosas historias de parto. Pero no mencionaron las dificultades de adaptarse a la maternidad durante las primeras semanas después del nacimiento.

Afortunadamente, en los últimos cinco meses, he aprendido mucho. Espero que al compartir lo que he aprendido, otras madres nuevas sientan una sensación de paz al saber que no están solas.

Durante varias semanas después del nacimiento, los niveles hormonales de una mujer suben y bajan como una montaña rusa. Yo, por ejemplo, me encontré llorando, sintiéndome abrumada y ansiosa, mientras también me sentía enamorada de la adición a mi familia. Pasar unos minutos cada día sola fue muy importante para mí para recargar. Una ducha rápida y caliente me ayudó en su momento también. Además, mi marido y yo fuimos en caminatas todos los días con el bebé. Para frenar mi ansiedad, aprendí a confiar en mis instintos y permitirme cometer errores.

Durante esas primeras semanas las noches fueron las más difíciles. Lo único que pensaba era: “¿Volveré a dormir?” Durante ese tiempo, confié en mi esposo para que me apoyara. Durante la noche nos turnábamos, y si la cosa se ponía difícil de manejar nos despertábamos para pedir ayuda y durante el día tomaba una siesta rápida cuando el bebé estaba durmiendo. También busqué apoyo en mis otros seres queridos. Ellos eran mis animadores, diciendo: “Será O.K. Todo se pondrá mejor! “

Con la falta de sueño, las horribles hormonas y el llanto de un recién nacido, es fácil sentirse frustrado. El trabajo en equipo y el apoyo mutuo fueron nuestras claves para sobrevivir el primer mes. Nos ayudamos mutuamente a cuidar al bebé.

Durante este tiempo logramos hacernos más pacientes.

Durante mi primer mes de maternidad, también desarrollé paciencia conmigo mismo. Y llegué a una conclusión importante: que los libros y las páginas web que había leído para prepararme para la maternidad eran inútiles. Cada bebé es diferente, así que cada padre debe aprender lo que es mejor para su bebé y su familia.

La maternidad es un proceso de aprendizaje. Mi esposo y yo continuaremos aprendiendo, cometiendo errores y disfrutando de nuestros éxitos. Y seguiremos disfrutando de la desafiante, pero gratificante experiencia de ser padres.