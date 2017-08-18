U.S.-North Korean tensions have reached new highs

Share

Commentary by Dermidio Juez-Perez

North Korea and the United States have never had a pleasant relationship.

Recently, however, tensions between the two countries have reached new highs. The leaders of both nations have made a series of threats against each other. As a result, tensions have quickly escalated.

Although North Korea has made no secret of its plan to develop nuclear weapons and powerful missiles, the reclusive nation hadn’t actively threatened anyone directly. That’s no longer true.

Kim Jong Un, the clearly unstable North Korean dictator, has threatened the United States, announcing North Korea’s plan to fire missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam. Kim believes that doing so will send a serious warning to the United States. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump has told reporters he’ll unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen” on North Korea if it continues to threaten the United States.

Fortunately for the world, it seems the two leaders have tired themselves out for a while. On Tuesday (Aug. 15), a North Korean media outlet reported that Kim had reviewed the previously announced plan to fire the missiles, but decided not to go through with the plan – for now. Instead, North Korea announced it would wait and see what the United States does next.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Trump praised Kim on Twitter, saying: “Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well-reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!”

It’s difficult to believe this is the end of this hateful back-and-forth between the two leaders. Frankly, there’s little the United States can do about North Korea’s unstable leader. However, I hope President Trump will keep people’s safety in mind, instead of continuing to make undiplomatic threats though social media and traditional media – and continuing to heighten tensions between two countries that are in an already tense relationship.

La tensión entre Estados Unidos y Corea del Norte han alcanzado nuevas alturas

Corea del Norte y los Estados Unidos nunca han tenido una relación agradable.

Sin embargo, recientemente, las tensiones entre los dos países han alcanzado nuevas alturas. Los líderes de ambas naciones han difundido una serie de amenazas entre sí. Como resultado, las tensiones han aumentado rápidamente.

Aunque Corea del Norte no haya mantenido en secreto su plan de desarrollar armas nucleares y poderosos misiles, la recluida nación no había amenazado a nadie directamente. Lo cual ya no es cierto.

Kim Jong Un, el inestable dictador norcoreano, ha amenazado a Estados Unidos, anunciando un plan; disparar misiles en el territorio estadounidense de Guam. Kim cree que hacerlo enviará una seria advertencia a los Estados Unidos. En respuesta, el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, estableció que desencadenaría “fuego y furia como el mundo nunca ha visto” en Corea del Norte si continúa amenazando a Estados Unidos.

Afortunadamente para el mundo, parece que los dos líderes se han cansado por un tiempo. El martes (15 de agosto), un medio de comunicación de Corea del Norte informó que Kim había revisado el plan previamente anunciado para disparar los misiles, pero decidió no continuar con el plan – por ahora. En cambio, Corea del Norte anunció que esperaría para ver lo que Estados Unidos hace a continuación.

El miércoles (16 de agosto), Trump elogió a Kim en Twitter, diciendo: “Kim Jong Un de Corea del Norte tomó una decisión muy sabia y bien fundamentada. ¡La alternativa habría sido catastrófica e inaceptable! “

Es difícil creer que este es el final de este odioso ida y vuelta entre los dos líderes. Francamente, hay poco que los Estados Unidos puede hacer con respecto al inestable líder de Corea del Norte. Sin embargo, espero que el presidente Trump mantenga la seguridad de las personas en mente, en lugar de seguir haciendo amenazas poco diplomáticas a través de los medios sociales y aumentando las tensiones entre dos países que están en una relación ya tensa.