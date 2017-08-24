A retirement guide for DACA recipients

Share

tweet

Commentary by Melissa Arroyo

Planning for retirement can be intimidating for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients who are starting out in their careers and learning about their workplace 401(k) plans or how much of their money goes toward Social Security.

If you’re a DACA recipient, here’s a quick guide for retirement planning:

*Understand your options: Understand, for example, that DACA recipients aren’t allowed to receive Social Security benefits; however, there are several other retirement plans that DACA recipients may receive. So learn about options such as the 401(k) plan. Specifically, learn about the fees associated with an employer’s 401(k) plan and how much your employer will match. And consider contributing to a Roth Individual Retirement Account. You also could consider learning more about investing in low-cost index funds. To learn more about these options, visit saveandinvest.org and consumerfinance.gov.

*Get help if you need it: There are many valuable resources available. Visit El Centro Inc., located at 650 Minnesota Ave. in Kansas City, Kan., for financial and investing advice. Or consider a service such as Learnvest.com, where you can receive professional guidance until you feel comfortable managing your investment portfolio on your own.

*Be careful when hiring a professional to help you invest your money: You might believe that a financial advisor or other professional is there to help you. Most of the time, though, financial professionals are incentivized to act in their best interests, not yours. Be sure to ask whether the professional is licensed and regulated by the state. Ask about fee structures and years of experience. And make sure you understand any upfront fees that might be required of you, and what the service cancellation process would look like for you.

Your safest bet is to ask the financial professional if he or she is a fiduciary – someone who’s legally required to handle your money in your best interest. If the answer is no, keep looking. You also can gather important information about financial advisors by looking them up on ksc.ks.gov/backgroundcheck.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Una guía de retiro para los beneficiarios de DACA

La planificación para la jubilación puede ser intimidante para los beneficiarios de DACA que están comenzando sus carreras y aprendiendo acerca de sus planes de trabajo 401 (k) o cuánto de su dinero va hacia el Seguro Social.

Si eres beneficiario de DACA, aquí hay una guía rápida para la planificación de la jubilación:

* Entienda sus opciones: Entienda, por ejemplo, que los beneficiarios de DACA no están autorizados a recibir beneficios del Seguro Social; Sin embargo, hay varios otros planes de retiro que los receptores de DACA pueden recibir. Así que aprenda sobre opciones como el plan 401 (k). Específicamente, conozca los honorarios asociados con el plan 401 (k) de un empleador y la cantidad que su empleador igualará. Y considere la posibilidad de contribuir a una cuenta de Roth IRA. También podría considerar aprender más sobre la inversión en fondos de índice de bajo costo. Para obtener más información sobre estas opciones, visite saveandinvest.org y consumerfinance.gov.

* Obtenga ayuda si la necesita: Hay muchos recursos valiosos disponibles. Visite El Centro Inc., ubicado en 650 Minnesota Ave. En Kansas City, Kansas, para asesoramiento financiero e inversión. O considere un servicio como Learnvest.com, donde puede recibir orientación profesional hasta que se sienta cómodo manejando su cartera de inversiones por su cuenta.

* Tenga cuidado al contratar a un profesional para ayudarle a invertir su dinero: Usted puede creer que un asesor financiero u otro profesional está ahí para ayudarle. La mayoría del tiempo, sin embargo, los profesionales financieros están incentivados a actuar en el mejor interés de ellos, no el suyo. Asegúrese de preguntar si el profesional es licenciado y regulado por el estado. Pregunte sobre las estructuras de honorarios y años de experiencia. Y asegúrese de entender los honorarios por adelantado que puedan ser requeridos de usted, y lo que el proceso de cancelación de servicio se vería como para usted.

Lo más seguro es preguntarle al profesional financiero si él o ella es un fiduciario – alguien que está legalmente obligado a manejar su dinero en su mejor interés. Si la respuesta es no, sigue buscando. También puede recopilar información importante sobre asesores financieros en ksc.ks.gov/backgroundcheck.