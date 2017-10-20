How to protect yourself from cyberattacks

Share

tweet

Commentary by Katherine Diaz

As North Korea invests in cyberattack operations, the hermit country has become a major threat to digital systems in the United States.

Its cyberattacks are believed to have already affected corporations worldwide, including the 2014 attack on Sony and an attack Bangladesh’s central bank, according to CNN. According to a CNN article written by Eric O’Neill, “the goal for North Korea’s cyberattack operations, beyond flying under the radar, is to inflict death by a thousand cuts – a deliberate and organized disrupt-and-attack approach in line with the country’s national strategy.”

Although North Korea’s attacks have yet to directly affect citizens, it’s best to be vigilant regarding any personal information that’s available in cyberspace. Here are a few ways to be vigilant, according to Forbes:

*Check your credit card and debit card statements at least weekly: It’s essential to be familiar with your most recent payments and savings. Be aware of every transaction, even seemingly small transactions. Perhaps North Korea won’t be targeting individual financial accounts, but cyberhackers and computer hackers are everywhere.

*Make your passwords strong and change them regularly: Although it might become tedious, regularly changing passwords is among the most effective ways to protect your personal assets. And remember to change up words, numbers and characters significantly from your last password.

*Sign up for alerts: Most financial institutions have set up real-time alerts to notify you of changes to your accounts and keep you up-to-date on happenings. Often, you’ll find out if there’s something amiss about your accounts through such alerts.









¿Cómo protegerte de ataques cibernéticos?

Mientras Corea del Norte invierte en operaciones de ciberataques, el país ermitaño se ha convertido en una gran amenaza para los sistemas digitales en los Estados Unidos.

Según CNN, se cree que sus ataques cibernéticos ya han afectado a empresas en todo el mundo, incluyendo el ataque del 2014 contra Sony y un ataque al banco central de Bangladesh. De acuerdo a un artículo de CNN escrito por Eric O’Neill, “el objetivo de las operaciones de ciberataques de Corea del Norte, más allá de volar bajo el radar, es causar la muerte a través de miles de interrupciones- un ataque deliberado y organizado para desestabilizar mediante la interrupción en línea la estrategia nacional de un país”.

Si bien los ataques de Corea del Norte todavía no afectan directamente a los ciudadanos, lo mejor es vigilar cualquier información personal que esté disponible en el ciberespacio. De acuerdo a Forbes, aquí hay algunas maneras de estar alerta:

* Revise sus estados de cuenta de tarjeta de crédito y débito al menos semanalmente: es esencial estar familiarizado con sus pagos y ahorros más recientes. Tenga en cuenta todas las transacciones, incluso las transacciones aparentemente pequeñas. Tal vez Corea del Norte no se centre en cuentas financieras individuales, pero los ciberhackers y los hackers informáticos están en todas partes.

* Fortalezca sus contraseñas y cámbielos regularmente: aunque puede resultar tedioso, cambiar las contraseñas regularmente es una de las formas más efectivas de proteger sus activos personales. Y recuerde cambiar las palabras, los números y los caracteres de manera significativa en relación a su última contraseña.

* Regístrese para recibir alertas: la mayoría de las instituciones financieras han configurado alertas en tiempo real para notificarle los cambios en sus cuentas y mantenerlo actualizado sobre los acontecimientos. A menudo, descubrirá si hay algo extraño en sus cuentas a través de tales alertas.