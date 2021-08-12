Dúo muralista se recupera del golpe de la pandemia

Isaac Tapia y Rodrigo “Rico” Álvarez

Muralist duo rebounds from pandemic hit

By Angie Baldelomar

As part of #WhoNeedsArt, ArtsKC’s new campaign, Dos Mundos spoke with muralist duo Isaac Tapia and Rodrigo “Rico” Alvarez — better known as IT-RA Icons — about their experiences with art.

Tapia and Alvarez started working together about four years ago, when Alvarez was commissioned to paint a mural for the Kansas City Public Schools.

“I was taking too long, so I hit Isaac up and I asked him if he was interested in joining; and so, he shows up with spray paint, yet another medium that I wasn’t really used to, so yeah, we started doing murals since then on,” Alvarez recalled.

Tapia and Alvarez both attended Paseo Academy, though they were not in the same grade. Alvarez was a senior when Tapia was a freshman.

Since they started making murals together, they have done more than 50 murals. In 2020, they worked on two of them because of the COVID pandemic; however, Tapia said the pandemic has been productive for them in terms of their own personal art.

“On our personal work, I feel like we definitely grew a lot,” he said.

The mural work is picking up this year.

“We’re so lucky that this year we’re doing this full time,” Tapia said.

By month’s end, the two will travel to Wisconsin to make a mural. Later, they plan to go to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the same reason.

When asked what their art means to the Kansas City area, Alvarez sees it as a conversation-starter.

“I feel like it sparks conversation, especially when the atmosphere currently is so polarized,” he said. “It bridges the differences and brings the community together.”

For Tapia, a key part of their work is to bring art to those communities with harder access to it.

“To me, I feel like it’s bringing art to a community that sometimes can’t afford to have artwork or have the luxury to go out and buy a piece of art,” he said.

Alvarez emphasizes that art is ultimately priceless.

“Art is in every facet of life, from the design of the clothing we wear to the way we depict our thoughts,” he said.

Find more information about the duo’s work as muralists at itraicons.com or find them on Instagram as @itraicons.

Como parte de #WhoNeedsArt, la nueva campaña de ArtsKC, Dos Mundos conversó con el dúo de muralistas Isaac Tapia y Rodrigo “Rico” Álvarez, más conocido como IT-RA Icons, sobre sus experiencias con el arte.

Tapia y Álvarez comenzaron a trabajar juntos hace unos cuatro años, cuando se le encargó a Álvarez que pintara un mural para las Escuelas Públicas de Kansas City.

“Me estaba demorando demasiado, así que llamé a Isaac y le pregunté si estaba interesado en unirse; y entonces, aparece con pintura en aerosol, otro medio más al que no estaba acostumbrado, así que sí, comenzamos a hacer murales desde entonces”, recordó Álvarez.

Tapia y Álvarez asistieron a Paseo Academy, aunque no estaban en el mismo grado. Álvarez era un estudiante de último año cuando Tapia era un estudiante de primer año.

Desde que empezaron a hacer murales juntos, han realizado más de 50 murales. En 2020 trabajaron en dos de ellos por la pandemia del COVID; sin embargo, Tapia dijo que la pandemia ha sido productiva para ellos en términos de su propio arte personal.

“En nuestro trabajo personal, siento que definitivamente crecimos mucho”, dijo.

El trabajo mural está mejorando este año.

“Tenemos tanta suerte de que este año estemos haciendo esto a tiempo completo”, dijo Tapia.

A finales de mes, los dos viajarán a Wisconsin para hacer un mural. Más tarde, planean ir a Las Vegas, Nevada, por la misma razón.

Cuando se le preguntó qué significa su arte para el área de Kansas City, Álvarez lo ve como un tema de conversación.

“Siento que genera una conversación, especialmente cuando la atmósfera actualmente está tan polarizada”, dijo. “Une las diferencias y une a la comunidad”.

Para Tapia, una parte clave de su trabajo es llevar el arte a aquellas comunidades con más difícil acceso a él.

“Para mí, siento que es llevar arte a una comunidad que a veces no puede permitirse el lujo de tener obras de arte o tener el lujo de salir y comprar una obra de arte”, dijo.

Álvarez enfatiza que el arte, en última instancia, no tiene precio.

“El arte está en todas las facetas de la vida, desde el diseño de la ropa que usamos hasta la forma en que representamos nuestros pensamientos”, dijo.

Encuentre más información sobre el trabajo del dúo como muralistas en itraicons.com o encuéntrelos en Instagram como @itraicons.