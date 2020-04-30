Mattie Rhodes helping families during pandemic









By Angie Baldelomar

The Mattie Rhodes Center is offering various services to help community members with their needs as they go through the coronavirus pandemic.

John Fierro, Mattie Rhodes president/CEO, spoke with Dos Mundos to discuss the programs. One of its most important programs during this time is the food assistance program, Fierro said.

“We have a number of individuals and companies donate money as well as food to the agency for the community,” he said. “We are encouraging families, individuals that if they’re in need of food, they call the agency.”

To receive this assistance, Fierro encourages everyone to call (816) 241-3780.

“We really want families to know that we are here for them. We will probably take some basic information, like name, address and number of people in the household, but beyond that, we really don’t want to create a barrier with a lot of documentation,” he said.

During this time, Mattie Rhodes also offers a utility and rent assistance program. Fierro said Mattie Rhodes recently managed to secure financial resources to help families with school-age children with their rent and utilities. However, the center is still working on the details for it, so he encourages everyone to call for more information.

The center also still offers its regular services, like counseling — except now counseling is provided via telehealth or phone. Therapy is available for individuals, families and children.

“That service is available at no charge,” Fierro said. “We know that, right now with the pandemic, … there’s a lot of uncertainty as to what’s gonna happen when we go back to work, so want to be able to help people process those feelings.”

Therapy is available in Spanish.

Through its youth development program, Mattie Rhodes is providing arts and soccer kits for families for free.

“These … kits are one way to help families through this time period,” he said.

In addition, Mattie Rhodes’ Northeast office remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We felt very strongly that, if individuals or families needed our help, they … (could) come to the building and find somebody there,” he said. “We always have … a therapist and a social worker.”

To sign up or get more information about these programs, Fierro recommends calling (816) 241-3780. If anyone gets sent to voicemail, he suggests leaving a name, phone number and a best time to call, and the center will return the call.

“We’re really trying to support the entire family,” he said. “Mattie Rhodes is here, we didn’t close the doors … (and) we’re trying our best to be here for the community.”









____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Mattie Rhodes ayuda a familias durante la pandemia

El Centro Mattie Rhodes está ofreciendo varios servicios para ayudar a los miembros de la comunidad que lo necesiten mientras atraviesan la pandemia del coronavirus.

John Fierro, presidente y CEO de Mattie Rhodes, habló con Dos Mundos sobre estos programas. Uno de sus programas más importantes durante este tiempo es el programa de asistencia de comida, dijo.

“Tuvimos varias personas y empresas que donaron dinero y alimentos a la agencia para la comunidad”, dijo. “Estamos alentando a las familias e individuos que si necesitan comida, llamen a la agencia”.

Para recibir esta asistencia, Fierro alienta a todos a llamar al (816) 241-3780.

“Realmente queremos que las familias sepan que estamos aquí para ayudarlos. Probablemente tomaremos información básica, como el nombre, la dirección y la cantidad de personas en el hogar, pero más allá de eso, realmente no queremos crear una barrera con mucha documentación”, explicó.

Durante este tiempo, Mattie Rhodes también ofrece un programa de asistencia de utilidades y renta. Fierro dijo que Mattie Rhodes logró asegurar recursos financieros para ayudar a las familias con hijos en edad escolar con el pago de renta y utilidades. Sin embargo, el centro aún está ultimando detalles, por lo que alienta a que la gente llame para obtener más información.

El centro aún ofrece sus servicios regulares, como los servicios de terapia, excepto que ahora se lo hace a través de telesalud y por teléfono. La terapia está disponible para individuos, familias y niños.

“Ese servicios está disponible sin cargo”, dijo Fierro. “Sabemos que, ahora mismo con la pandemia, … hay mucha incertidumbre sobre lo que sucederá cuando volvamos al trabajo, por lo que queremos poder ayudar a las personas a procesar esos sentimientos”.

La terapia está disponible en español.

A través de su programa de desarrollo juvenil, Mattie Rhodes ofrece kits de artes y fútbol para familias de forma gratuita.

“Estos … kits son una forma de ayudar a las familias durante este período de tiempo”, dijo.

Además, la oficina de Mattie Rhodes en el noreste permanece abierta de 9 a.m. a 5 p.m. de lunes a viernes.

“Creemos firmemente que, si las personas o las familias necesitaban nuestra ayuda, ellos … (podrían) venir al edificio y encontrar a alguien allí”, dijo. “Siempre tenemos un terapeuta y un trabajador social”.

Para registrarse u obtener más información sobre estos programas, Fierro recomienda llamar al (816) 241-3780. Si alguien es enviado al correo de voz, sugiere dejar un nombre, número de teléfono y el mejor momento para llamar, y el centro devolverá la llamada.

“Realmente estamos tratando de apoyar a toda la familia”, dijo. “Mattie Rhodes está aquí, no cerramos las puertas … (y) estamos haciendo todo lo posible para estar aquí para la comunidad”.