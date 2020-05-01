Naming the Wrong Enemies









By Jorge Ramos

On the evening of April 20, just after 10, President Donald Trump launched an attack on immigrants. On April 22, shortly after 7 in the morning, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador severely criticized reporters for their tough coverage of his administration. What do Trump and López Obrador have in common?

In the middle of a devastating pandemic, which has created the gravest crises of their individual presidencies, both men have decided to take on the wrong enemy. Immigrants and journalists are not Trump’s and López Obrador’s respective foes. Both leaders are creating distractions when they should instead be focusing all of their efforts on fighting the coronavirus and its terrible economic effects.

Let’s talk about Trump first.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens,” Trump tweeted on April 20 to his more than 78 million followers, “I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump planned to seal America’s borders, using the pandemic as an excuse.

Trump has never tried to conceal his anti-immigrant attitudes. In June 2015, as he launched his presidential campaign, he described Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists. More recently, Trump has referred to the undocumented as “illegal aliens.” And throughout his time in office, he has done everything in his power to build a wall along the Mexican border.

But Trump’s threat to suspend immigration to the United States turned out to be nothing more than rhetoric: Although the administration’s order, which will remain in effect for 60 days, affects thousands of foreigners waiting for their green cards, the ruling comes with so many exceptions that hundreds of thousands of other immigrants won’t be effected at all. Experts have said that the president’s decree, supposedly devised to enhance the fortunes of unemployed Americans, will do little to help them.

Up until now, more than 50,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After the first confirmed case in the U.S. was announced on Jan. 21, Trump took nearly eight weeks to declare a state of emergency. According to a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only 44% of Americans agree with the way Trump is handling the crisis. His symbolic decision to suspend immigration serves two purposes: It pleases his most loyal supporters in the runup to the November presidential election while distracting the broader public from his terrible response to the virus.

Trump isn’t the only one inventing enemies in order to obscure his poor handling of the pandemic. The president of Mexico is doing the same thing.

López Obrador, or AMLO, as he’s known, has so many real world problems to deal with in Mexico — the virus, widespread violence (March was the nation’s most violent month since he took power), endemic corruption, economic stagnation, poverty and overwhelming social inequality — that making up a new one doesn’t make any sense. But that’s exactly what the president has done, and it turns out journalists are the big problem.

López Obrador has often ignored the recommendations of health experts. Although the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, calling for “urgent and aggressive action” to confront the virus, AMLO continued to attend large gatherings of his supporters. At a news conference at the beginning of the month he even told them: “You can hug each other; there’s no problem.”

Since then, thousands of Mexicans have been infected with the coronavirus. During this time, journalists have done their jobs and reported on the president’s mistakes. It is their duty to challenge a leader who ignores scientific advice and sets a bad example for the population.

In a long speech during that April 22 news conference, AMLO complained bitterly about the journalists and columnists who criticize his government and called them conservatives. “In Mexico, journalism is neither professional nor independent. … And ethical? Far from it,” he said.

AMLO is using Trump’s playbook: With the pandemic in full swing, he has chosen to focus on a false enemy. And like the American president with his anti-immigrant crusade, Lopez Obrador’s goal is to distract people from the severity of what will very likely be the worst crisis of his six-year term.

Mexico is a democracy, which means that we have the right to disagree with our leaders and respond to them directly. With that in mind, I’ve written the following letter to Lopez Obrador:

Mr. President, many of the journalists who have criticized you also reported on the poor decisions of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, as well as those of previous administrations. (I myself called Peña Nieto “Mexico’s worst president” and said that Felipe Calderón was “the president of the dead.”) It’s true that in the past you and I were on the same side. But we journalists haven’t turned against you; it is you who have turned against us. It’s our job to challenge those in power, and you are now in power. That’s why we watch you so closely and confront you when we deem it necessary. And we will continue to do so, particularly during a critical moment like this.

Independent journalists aren’t part of some conspiracy. You are the legally elected president and should be able to complete your six-year term. The media may not be plotting a coup against you, but we are neither conservative nor “fifi” (“posh”). We have the right to say something when you make mistakes or try to distract attention from a health emergency. Your job is to lead the country; our job is to report the facts and challenge the powerful. Those two tasks are often at odds, but that shouldn’t pose an insurmountable problem. I have interviewed you many times in the past and you never complained. I have always asked impertinent questions, and you always responded however you wanted to. From my perspective, nothing has changed.

If López Obrador succeeds in his battle against the pandemic, Mexico will succeed too. The same goes for Trump and the United States. Now is not the time to pick fights, much less with imaginary foes. Our two countries need everything they’ve got to combat the virus. Right now, there is no enemy — real or illusory — that is more dangerous.









___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

El enemigo equivocado

Eran poco después de las 10 de la noche del lunes 20 de abril cuando el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, se volvió a lanzar contra los inmigrantes. Y apenas habían pasado las siete de la mañana del 22 cuando el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, en su diaria conferencia de prensa atacó con más severidad de la acostumbrada a los periodistas que lo critican. ¿Qué tienen en común Trump y AMLO?

Que en medio de una pandemia con devastadoras consecuencias de alcance global, y en los momentos más críticos de sus presidencias, ambos decidieron atacar al enemigo equivocado. Los inmigrantes y los periodistas, respectivamente, no son los rivales a vencer en Estados Unidos y México. Y los dos líderes se equivocan distrayendo la atención de sus países cuando toda su energía debería estar concentrada en combatir el mortal virus y sus terribles efectos económicos.

Empecemos con Trump.

“En vista al ataque del Enemigo Invisible, y para proteger los trabajos de nuestros GRANDES Ciudadanos Estadounidenses”, escribió el presidente Trump en Twitter (la plataforma donde tiene más de 78 millones de seguidores), “firmaré una Orden Ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración a Estados Unidos!”. Todo parecía indicar que Trump por fin se saldría con la suya y, con la excusa de la pandemia, lograría cerrar todas las fronteras a los extranjeros.

Trump nunca ha ocultado sus prejuicios antiinmigrantes. Basta recordar que en junio de 2015, cuando lanzó su campaña por la presidencia de Estados Unidos, llamó criminales y “violadores” a los inmigrantes mexicanos. Les dice “extranjeros ilegales” a los indocumentados. Y ha hecho todo lo posible por construir un nuevo muro en la frontera con México.

La amenaza de “suspender la inmigración” a Estados Unidos se convirtió en pura retórica: aunque afectará por 60 días a miles de extranjeros que esperan su green card o tarjeta de residencia permanente, su decisión tiene tantas excepciones que no perjudicará a otros cientos de miles. Los expertos han dicho que su decreto, pensado para ayudar a los estadounidenses desempleados, no tendrá ningún efecto significativo.

Hasta ahora, más de 50.000 estadounidenses han muerto por esta enfermedad. Trump se tardó casi ocho semanas en declarar un estado de emergencia desde que se detectó el primer contagio y, según una encuesta del Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, únicamente el 44 por ciento de los estadounidenses apoya su manejo de la crisis. Su decisión simbólica de “suspender la inmigración” tiene una doble función: le ayuda con sus votantes potenciales de cara a las elecciones de noviembre y distrae sobre sus terribles decisiones para enfrentar el coronavirus.

Trump no está solo su estrategia de inventar un enemigo para esconder sus tropiezos ante la pandemia. Lo acompaña el presidente de México.

López Obrador tiene tantos problemas reales —la pandemia, la violencia (marzo ha sido el mes más violento de su gobierno), la lucha contra la corrupción, el nulo crecimiento económico, la pobreza y la enorme desigualdad social— que no tiene sentido crearse otro. Pero lo ha hecho: los periodistas.

La conducta personal de AMLO ha ido en varias ocasiones en contra de las recomendaciones de los expertos para controlar el coronavirus. A pesar de que la Organización Mundial de la Salud declaró una pandemia el 11 de marzo y pidió “medidas agresivas y urgentes”, no dejó de ir a eventos con sus seguidores e incluso, en una conferencia de prensa a inicios de abril, dijo: “Hay que abrazarse, no pasa nada”. Desde entonces, miles de mexicanos se han contagiado de coronavirus. La prensa, ese es precisamente nuestro trabajo, no ha dejado de señalar esos errores. Es nuestro deber destacar cuando un presidente no hace lo que dicen los científicos y da un mal ejemplo a la población.

En una larga intervención durante una reciente conferencia de prensa, se quejó amargamente de los periodistas y columnistas que critican a su gobierno, a quienes llama conservadores. “No hay en México un periodismo profesional e independiente […]. ¿Ético? Están muy lejos de eso”, dijo.

Es el mismo manual de Trump: en medio de la pandemia AMLO se enfoca en un enemigo falso. Y, como en el caso de la cruzada antiinmigrante del mandatario estadounidense, parece que López Obrador también quiere distraer a la gente de la urgencia de la que será, con probabilidad, la peor crisis de su sexenio.

Como en una democracia se le puede responder al presidente y es válido no estar de acuerdo con él, le escribí esto a López Obrador:

Señor presidente, muchos de los periodistas que ahora lo criticamos somos los mismos que antes denunciamos y atacamos puntualmente al expresidente Enrique Peña Nieto y a los gobiernos que le precedieron. (Llamé a Peña Nieto “el peor presidente de México” y a Felipe Calderón, “el presidente de los muertos”). Entiendo que en un momento usted y nosotros estuvimos del mismo lado, pero los reporteros no hemos cambiado de lugar. El que cambió fue usted: nosotros seguimos siendo contrapoder y usted ahora es el poder. Por eso lo vigilamos y criticamos. Y lo seguiremos haciendo, especialmente en un momento tan urgente como el que vivimos ahora.

Los periodistas independientes no formamos parte de ninguna conspiración. Usted ganó legítimamente la presidencia y debe terminar todos y cada uno de sus seis años. No somos golpistas, conservadores ni fifís, pero no por ello podemos dejar de señalar sus errores ni sus intentos de desviar la atención de una emergencia de salud. Su trabajo es dirigir el país y el nuestro es reportar la realidad con veracidad y cuestionar a la autoridad. Son dos funciones que muchas veces se contraponen. En el pasado usted y yo tuvimos varias entrevistas. Nunca se quejó. Como siempre, yo hacía mis preguntas impertinentes y usted —como siempre también— contestaba a su gusto. De mi parte, nada ha cambiado.

Si a López Obrador le va bien, a México le irá bien. Lo mismo a Trump en Estados Unidos. Este no es el momento de peleas. Y mucho menos con enemigos imaginarios. Los dos países necesitan de todos para vencer la pandemia. Hoy no hay nada más importante.