KCMO mayor discusses city’s response to pandemic









By Angie Baldelomar

On April 16, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas extended the stay-at-home order across the city until May 15 to try to keep flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansas City, Missouri, will do the work necessary to ensure that we’re keeping our community safe,” he said during an April 15 interview with Dos Mundos.

During that interview, Lucas praised businesses that had complied with the order and regretted having to close those that did not follow through, despite warnings.

“We do not enjoy doing that, but we know it’s essential for the best interest of public health,” he said.

As with many cities nationwide, testing remains insufficient, but Lucas said the city is working to make sure more tests become available. In addition, he has talked with hospital leadership to ensure the safety of medical health professionals.

Lucas also said the city has worked with organizations to help essential workers and make sure they have the protections needed to do their jobs while ensuring their own safety.

In terms of support for small businesses suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, Lucas said the city has a $500,000 Small Business Relief Fund to help Kansas City businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

“I would encourage anyone who is in Kansas City to call 311,” he said. “Our goal is to help out small, neighborhood businesses, and that is vital for us in connection with all of this.”

Lucas said he is proud of Kansas City and its response to the pandemic.

“I think we have seen good progress in terms of flattening the curve,” he said. “I think it’s clear, … had we stayed in our normal course of things, we would have dozens more deaths and hundreds, if not thousands, more infections in this metro (area) – and I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken thus far to try and avoid that.”









___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Alcalde de KCMO habla sobre la respuesta de la ciudad a la pandemia

El 16 de abril, el alcalde de Kansas City, Missouri, Quinton Lucas, extendió la orden de quedarse en casa hasta el 15 de mayo para intentar seguir aplanando la curva de la pandemia del COVID-19.

“Kansas City, Missouri, hará el trabajo necesario para garantizar que mantengamos segura nuestra comunidad”, dijo durante una entrevista con Dos Mundos el 15 de abril.

Durante esa entrevista, Lucas elogió a las empresas que habían cumplido con la orden y lamentó tener que cerrar las que no cumplieron, a pesar de las advertencias.

“No nos gusta hacer eso, pero sabemos que es esencial para el mejor interés de la salud pública”, dijo.

Al igual que con muchas ciudades en todo el país, las pruebas siguen siendo insuficientes, pero Lucas dijo que la ciudad está trabajando para asegurarse de que haya más pruebas disponibles. Además, ha hablado con líderes de hospitales para garantizar la seguridad de los profesionales de la salud médica.

Lucas también dijo que la ciudad ha trabajado con organizaciones para ayudar a los trabajadores esenciales y asegurarse de que tengan las protecciones necesarias para hacer su trabajo al tiempo que garantizan su propia seguridad.

En términos de apoyo a las pequeñas empresas que sufren la pandemia de coronavirus, Lucas dijo que la ciudad tiene un Fondo de ayuda para pequeñas empresas de $500,000 para ayudar a las empresas de Kansas City con menos de 20 empleados.

“Animaría a cualquiera que esté en Kansas City a llamar al 311”, dijo. “Nuestro objetivo es ayudar a las pequeñas empresas del vecindario, y eso es vital para nosotros en relación con todo esto”.

Lucas dijo que está orgulloso de Kansas City y su respuesta a la pandemia.

“Creo que hemos visto un buen progreso en términos de aplanar la curva”, dijo. “Creo que está claro … si nos hubiéramos mantenido en el curso normal de las cosas, tendríamos docenas más de muertes y cientos, si no miles, más infecciones en este área metropolitana, y estoy orgulloso de los pasos que hemos dado llevado hasta ahora para tratar de evitar eso”.