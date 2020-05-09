‘Murder hornets’ land in U.S. for the first time









By Roberta Pardo

The world’s largest hornet has been found in Washington state, multiple media outlets reported over the weekend (May 1-3).

The roughly 2-inch giant hornet — known commonly as the “murder hornet” — preys on bees and is known for ripping the heads off honeybees by the thousands, according to The New York Times. Its sting is responsible for as many as 50 deaths in Japan each year, mostly due to allergic reactions to the venom.

Officially classified as Vespa mandarinia, the hornets were spotted in Washington for the first time in December 2019. Although generally not aggressive toward people or pets, they can attack if provoked, experts say. However, their main targets are the hives of honeybees, attacking them by decapitating the bees in the hive, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

“A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours,” the department said, according to Insider. “The hornets enter a ‘slaughter phase’ where they kill bees by decapitating them.”

Experts have emphasized that people should be extremely cautious around the insects.

The WSDA has a web page devoted to reporting sightings of the insects and instructions on how to trap them.

“Don’t try to take them out yourself if you see them,” WSDA entomologist Chris Looney stated in a blog post. “If you get into them, run away, then call us! It is really important for us to know of every sighting, if we’re going to have any hope of eradication.”









‘Avispones asesinos’ aparecen en Estados Unidos por primera vez

El avispón más grande del mundo se ha encontrado en el estado de Washington, informaron varios medios de comunicación durante el fin de semana pasado (1-3 de mayo).

El avispón gigante de aproximadamente 2 pulgadas, conocido comúnmente como el “avispón asesino”, se alimenta de las abejas y es conocido por arrancar las cabezas de las abejas por miles, según The New York Times. Su picadura es responsable de hasta 50 muertes en Japón cada año, principalmente debido a reacciones alérgicas al veneno.

Clasificados oficialmente como Vespa mandarinia, los avispones fueron vistos en Washington por primera vez en diciembre de 2019. Aunque generalmente no son agresivos con las personas o las mascotas, pueden atacar si son provocados, dicen los expertos. Sin embargo, sus objetivos principales son las colmenas de las abejas melíferas, atacándolas decapitando a las abejas en la colmena, según el Departamento de Agricultura del Estado de Washington (WSDA, por sus siglas en inglés).

“Unos cuantos avispones pueden destruir una colmena en cuestión de horas”, dijo el departamento, según Insider. “Los avispones entrar una ‘fase de matanza’, donde matan abejas decapitándola”.

Los expertos han enfatizado que las personas deben ser extremadamente cautelosas con los insectos.

El WSDA tiene una página web dedicada a reportar avistamientos de insectos e instrucciones sobre cómo atraparlos.

“No intentes eliminarlos tú mismo si los ves”, indicó el entomólogo de WSDA Chris Looney en una publicación de blog. “Si te topas con ellos, huye, ¡entonces llámanos! Es realmente importante para nosotros saber de cada avistamiento, si vamos a tener alguna esperanza de erradicación”.