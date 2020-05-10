La columna de Jessica Piedra: COVID-19 Immigration ban?









Hello friends, these are difficult times with difficult government. President Trump tweeted Monday night that he was going to “shut down immigration” due to the COVID-19 situation. Now we have the actual order and it does not change much for Latino immigrants.

Like many of President Trump’s announcements, the actual rules are much narrower than a total ban on immigration. The order will mostly affect employment-based immigrants. Immigrants that are inside the United States will not be affected. So, if you are applying to adjust your status to a permanent resident inside the United States, this does not delay your case. Likewise, if you are applying for a U visa or DACA, you are also not included in the ban. Applicants for U.S. citizenship will also be able to continue with their process despite the order.

The ban will affect immigrants who are outside of the US and are planning to obtain an immigrant visa at a U.S. Consulate abroad. The ban will not affect spouses or children of US citizens. They will be able to continue their process. Other family members of U.S. citizens and spouses/children of Permanent Residents will have to wait until the ban is lifted to be able to come to the U.S. Persons with Advance Parole documents can travel during this time.

The ban is only for sixty days, but it may be extended beyond that time. Currently, all of the U.S. Consulates are closed to interviews anyway. They have been closed since March 20, 2020. Families can continue to prepare their cases for when the government reopens. The immigration offices in the U.S. continue to process cases.

Now is a good time to begin your case before there are new changes. From work permits to citizenship, we are ready to help. Call us today to get started on your process at 816-895-6363!









COVID-19 ¿Prohibición de inmigración?

Hola amigos, estos son tiempos difíciles con un gobierno difícil. El presidente Trump tuiteó el lunes por la noche que iba a “cerrar la inmigración” debido a la situación del COVID-19. Ahora tenemos el orden real y no cambia mucho para los inmigrantes latinos.

Como muchos de los anuncios del presidente Trump, las reglas reales son mucho más estrictas que la prohibición total de la inmigración. La orden afectará principalmente a los inmigrantes basados ​​en el empleo. Los inmigrantes que están dentro de Estados Unidos no se verán afectados. Entonces, si está solicitando ajustar su estatus a residente permanente dentro de los Estados Unidos, esto no retrasa su caso. Del mismo modo, si está solicitando una visa U o DACA, tampoco está incluido en la prohibición. Los solicitantes de ciudadanía estadounidense también podrán continuar con su proceso a pesar de la orden.

La prohibición afectará a los inmigrantes que se encuentran fuera de Estados Unidos. Y planean obtener una visa de inmigrante en un consulado de Estados Unidos en el extranjero. La prohibición no afectará a los cónyuges o hijos de ciudadanos estadounidenses. Podrán continuar su proceso. Otros familiares de ciudadanos estadounidenses y cónyuges/hijos de residentes permanentes deberán esperar hasta que se levante la prohibición para poder venir a los Estados Unidos. Las personas con documentos de libertad condicional anticipada pueden viajar durante este tiempo.

La prohibición es sólo por sesenta días, pero puede extenderse más allá de ese tiempo. Actualmente, todos los consulados de los Estados Unidos están cerrados para entrevistas de todos modos. Han estado cerrados desde el 20 de marzo de 2020. Las familias pueden continuar preparando sus casos para cuando el gobierno vuelva a abrir. Las oficinas de inmigración en Estados Unidos continúan procesando casos.

Ahora es un buen momento para comenzar su caso antes de que haya nuevos cambios. Desde permisos de trabajo hasta ciudadanía, estamos listos para ayudar. ¡Llámenos hoy para comenzar su proceso al 816-895-6363!