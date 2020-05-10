Volume 40 Issue 19 • 05/07/20 – 05/13/20

In this issue
- Recommendations for reopening local businesses
- Mision Alcance offering help during pandemic
- Latinas plan to celebrate Mother’s Day differently this year
More than 11 million – 17.9 percent — of all kids in the U.S. experience food insecurity, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
02/27/20 Los cuerpos de dos personas violentadas fueron encontradas en Nuevo León. Personas que transitaban por la zona llamaron al as autoridades para notificarles que
By Tom Sawyer Welcome tourists! In this edition, we have to talk about the capital of an European country, which is also one of the
By Roberta Pardo President Trump announced in a tweet Monday (April 20) that he would sign an executive order to suspend immigration because of the
Hello friends, these are difficult times with difficult government. President Trump tweeted Monday night that he was going to “shut down immigration” due to the
Alexandra Rosaldo en entrevista platicó que la segunda temporada de “De viaje con los Derbez” ya está confirmada y están viendo fechas y países que
By Roberta Pardo The world’s largest hornet has been found in Washington state, multiple media outlets reported over the weekend (May 1-3). The roughly 2-inch
Stephenie Meyer, autora de ‘‘Twilight’’, anunció ‘Midnight Sun’, el quinto libro que habla de la historia de amor entre Edward Cullen y Bella Swan,y dijo