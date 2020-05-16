KCK Public Library offering online programming









By Angie Baldelomar

Although the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library’s doors are closed, it offers a series of online resources the community can access from their homes.

Kim Woolery, arts and communication librarian, said those with library cards can access online databases, audiobooks, ebooks and movies in the library’s eCommunity site.

“If they don’t have a library card, there’s a link on that website where they can sign up for one. It takes about 30 seconds and (it’s) completely online,” she said. “It’s available to anyone who lives in the metro.”

The library also offers educational resources through its many databases, such as tutor.com, a database specifically for homework help, also available through the eCommunity site.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, KCKPL hosts an “Ask a Librarian” segment through Facebook Live.

“People can hop on there and ask any questions they have (in) real time, either in the comments or in a private message,” Woolery said.

If that time does not work, the library has a reference email, refinfo@kckpl.org, where people can send in more questions. The library has staff that can communicate with anyone who primarily speaks Spanish.

Woolery emphasized that the library has multiple resources in Spanish, too, ranging from the Spanish version of Encyclopedia Britannica to children’s books.

During this time, the library also is offering virtual programming options. Each weekday at 10 a.m., it hosts a story time segment for children on Facebook. On Wednesday (May 13), KCKPL started a Spanish story time at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In addition, the library has a program blog where it posts recipes, books and crafts suggestions, and other fun activities.

Over the next few weeks, Woolery said KCKPL will start some live programs through Zoom, like book and movie discussion groups.

“We are (also) working on our summer reading program, which this year will be online,” she said.

Information on the summer reading program will be available within the next week. The start date will be June 1, like it is every year.

Woolery said there is still not a date for reopening the library, but management is working on guidelines to reopen safely whenever the time comes.

For more information, visit kckpl.org.









Biblioteca Pública de KCK ofrece programas en línea

Aunque las puertas de la Biblioteca Pública de Kansas City, Kansas, están cerradas, la biblioteca ofrece una serie de recursos en línea a los que la comunidad puede acceder desde sus hogares.

Kim Woolery, bibliotecaria de artes y comunicación, dijo que aquellos con tarjetas de biblioteca pueden acceder a bases de datos en línea, audiolibros, libros electrónicos y películas en el sitio de eCommunity de la biblioteca.

“Si no tienen una tarjeta de biblioteca, hay un enlace en ese sitio web donde pueden registrarse para obtener una. Tarda unos 30 segundos y (puede hacerse) completamente en línea”, dijo. “Está disponible para cualquiera que viva en el metro”.

La biblioteca también ofrece recursos educativos a través de sus numerosas bases de datos, como tutor.com, una base de datos específicamente para ayuda con la tarea, también disponible a través del sitio eCommunity.

De 3 a 5 p.m., de lunes a viernes, KCKPL organiza un segmento “Pregunte a un bibliotecario” a través de Facebook Live.

“La gente puede conectarse y hacer cualquier pregunta que tengan (en) tiempo real, ya sea en los comentarios o en un mensaje privado”, dijo Woolery.

Si esa hora no funciona, la biblioteca tiene un correo electrónico de referencia, refinfo@kckpl.org, donde las personas pueden enviar preguntas. La biblioteca cuenta con personal que habla español.

Woolery enfatizó que la biblioteca también tiene múltiples recursos en español, desde la versión en español de la Enciclopedia Británica hasta libros para niños.

Durante este tiempo, la biblioteca también ofrece opciones de programación virtual. Cada día de la semana a las 10 a.m., alberga un segmento de cuentos para niños en Facebook. El miércoles (13 de mayo), KCKPL comenzó una hora de cuento en español a las 10:30 a.m., lunes, miércoles y viernes.

Además, la biblioteca tiene un blog del programa donde publica recetas, libros y sugerencias de manualidades y otras actividades divertidas.

Durante las próximas semanas, Woolery dijo que KCKPL comenzará algunos programas en vivo a través de Zoom, como grupos de discusión de libros y películas.

“Estamos (también) trabajando en nuestro programa de lectura de verano, que este año será en línea”, dijo.

Información sobre el programa de lectura de verano estará disponible dentro de la próxima semana. La fecha de inicio será el 1 de junio, como todos los años.

Woolery dijo que todavía no hay una fecha para reabrir la biblioteca, pero la gerencia está trabajando en pautas para volver a abrir de manera segura una vez que llegue el momento.

Para más información, visite kckpl.org.