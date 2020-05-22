CHW providing support during pandemic









Cultural differences can create feelings of distrust between patients and health care providers.

The Community Health Council (CHC) in Wyandotte County, Kansas, is working to reduce those barriers, particularly among Spanish-speaking residents, through its community health workers (CHWs).

The CHW program is available in Spanish. CHWs will not question a client’s immigration status.

During the coronavirus pandemic, CHWs are assisting clients primarily by phone. However, for the most urgent issues, they will meet clients in person by arranging appointments. The CHWs follow recommended social distancing guidelines and other health precautions while meeting with clients.

Whenever the CHWs meet with clients by phone or in person, they ask their clients questions to determine their needs and refer them to agencies in the CHC database that offer services to meet those needs. CHWs will make calls for clients and coordinate any medical appointments. They also will read medical documents for clients who do not understand English.

The CHWs offer their services for free.

To request services from a CHW, call the CHC at (913) 371-9298. A CHW will be assigned and call back to start the process of helping to find resources.

_____________________________________________________________________________

CHW proporcionan apoyo durante la pandemia

Las diferencias culturales pueden crear sentimientos de desconfianza entre los pacientes y los proveedores de servicios de salud.

El Consejo de Salud Comunitaria (CHC) del condado de Wyandotte, Kansas, está trabajando para reducir esas barreras, particularmente entre los residentes de habla hispana, a través de sus trabajadores de salud comunitarios (CHW).

El programa de CHW está disponible en español y sus trabajadores no cuestionarán el estatus migratorio de un cliente.

Durante la pandemia de coronavirus, los trabajadores están ayudando a los clientes principalmente por teléfono. Sin embargo, para los asuntos más urgentes, se reunirán con los clientes en persona concertando citas. Los CHWs siguen las pautas recomendadas de distanciamiento social y otras precauciones de salud mientras se reúnen con los clientes.

Siempre que los CHW se reúnen con los clientes por teléfono o en persona, hacen preguntas a sus clientes para determinar sus necesidades y los remiten a las agencias de la base de datos de los CHC que ofrecen servicios para satisfacer esas necesidades. Los trabajadores harán llamadas para los clientes y coordinarán cualquier cita médica. También leerán los documentos médicos para los clientes que no entienden inglés.

El programa es ofrecido de forma gratuita.

Para solicitar servicios de un CHW, lláme al CHC al (913) 371-9298. Se asignará un CHW y se le devolverá la llamada para iniciar el proceso de ayuda para encontrar recursos.