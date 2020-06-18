Palacios discusses fatherhood and co-parenting









By Angie Baldelomar

Becoming a father has been perhaps one of the greatest moments in Edgar Jose Palacios’ life.

Born in Miami, Palacios is the father of two children: a 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter.

“Being a dad is a lot of fun,” he says. “I love taking them to new places, seeing them learn new things and have fun at the same time.”

There also are challenges to being a father, Palacios acknowledged, like making sure he is present and supportive in the right way, in addition to basic needs like ensuring they have food on the table.

“And it doesn’t get easier with the second child,” he jokes.

About four years ago, Palacios got divorced and a new challenge was added to fatherhood: co-parenting.

“One of my biggest fears in the divorce process was that I was not going to be able to see my kids as much as I wanted or I wasn’t going to have the relationship with them that I wanted,” he recounts.

Palacios worked through those fears alongside his now ex-wife to navigate through the divorce process as the two kept their children’s best interest at heart, he said. Although it was “rocky” at the beginning, he said they are have gotten better at co-parenting.

The son of Nicaraguan immigrants, Palacios originally came to Kansas City for college to get his music degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He then got his MBA degree and is CEO/president of the Latinx Education Collaborative, a nonprofit aiming to increase the representation of Latino educators in schools.

Recently, Palacios married again. He was deliberate and talked to his children about the situation, like he had when their mother started dating (she has remarried, too). That open communication with the children is important to navigate any issues and make sure they feel loved and cared for, Palacios said.

“We still have challenges that come our way as the kids grow, and so as long as we keep an open dialogue, we’ll be able to overcome some of those challenges,” he said.

With Father’s Day approaching, Palacios has some advice for first-time fathers – to understand it takes time to get things right.

“Time makes everything easier, and I think when you’re a first-time dad, there’s a lot of the unknown,” he said. “You could read all the books in the world and then you have a kid in front of you – and all of … (a) sudden, all that information goes away.”

At the end of the day, Palacios loves being a dad and seeing “mirrors” of himself in his children.

“For as … (many) headaches that it may cost, it’s such a privilege to be able to be a father, so I try to take that very seriously,” he said. “Happy Father’s Day to everyone out there.”

____________________________________________________________________

Palacios habla sobre ser padre y la paternidad compartida

Convertirse en padre ha sido uno de los mejores momentos en la vida de Edgar José Palacios.

Nacido en Miami, Palacios es padre de dos hijos: un niño de 7 años y una niña de 5 años.

“Ser padre es muy divertido”, dice. “Me encanta llevarlos a nuevos lugares, verlos aprender cosas nuevas y divertirse al mismo tiempo”.

Palacios reconoció que también hay desafíos para ser padre, como asegurarse de estar presente y brindar apoyo de la manera correcta, además de las necesidades básicas, como asegurarse de que tengan comida en la mesa.

“Y no se hace más fácil con el segundo hijo”, bromea.

Hace unos cuatro años, Palacios se divorció y se agregó un nuevo desafío al trabajo de ser padre: la paternidad compartida.

“Uno de mis mayores temores en el proceso de divorcio era que no iba a poder ver a mis hijos tanto como quería o no iba a tener la relación con ellos que quería”, cuenta.

Palacios enfrentó esos temores junto a su ahora ex esposa para navegar a través del proceso de divorcio mientras los dos mantenían el mejor interés de sus hijos en el corazón, dijo. Aunque fue “difícil” al principio, dijo que han mejorado en la crianza compartida.

Hijo de inmigrantes nicaragüenses, Palacios originalmente vino a Kansas City para obtener su título de música en la Universidad de Missouri-Kansas City. Luego obtuvo su título de MBA y es CEO/presidente de Latinx Education Collaborative, una organización sin fines de lucro cuyo objetivo es aumentar la representación de los educadores latinos en las escuelas.

Recientemente, Palacios se casó de nuevo. Fue deliberado y habló con sus hijos sobre la situación, como lo había hecho cuando su madre comenzó a salir (ella también se ha vuelto a casar). Esa comunicación abierta con los niños es importante para navegar cualquier problema y asegurarse de que se sientan amados y atendidos, dijo Palacios.

“Todavía tenemos desafíos que se nos presentan a medida que los niños crecen, y mientras mantengamos un dialogo abierto, podremos superar algunos de esos desafíos”, dice.

Al acercarse el Día del Padre, Palacios tiene algunos consejos para los padres primerizos: comprender que lleva tiempo hacer las cosas bien.

“El tiempo hace que todo sea más fácil, y creo que cuando eres un padre primerizo, hay muchas cosas desconocidas”, dice. “Podrías leer todos los libros del mundo y luego tienes un niño frente a ti, y de repente, toda esa información desaparece”.

Al final del día, a Palacios le encanta ser padre y ver “espejos” de sí mismo en sus hijos.

“Por … (muchos) dolores de cabeza que pueda costar, es un privilegio poder ser padre, así que trato de tomarlo muy en serio”, dice. “Feliz Día del Padre para todos los padres”.