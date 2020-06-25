COVID-19 survivor wants to create awareness









By Chara

A few months ago, Maria Beatriz Gonzalez was skeptical about the existence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

That changed when the virus attacked her and her family.

It started when Gonzalez felt dizzy. Because she suffers from high blood pressure, she thought that was causing her dizziness at first. One night after fainting, she went to the emergency room. She was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I felt horrible,” Gonzalez said. “I felt everything was moving around me. I thought it was my blood pressure, but no, it was … COVID-19.”

Gonzalez’s other symptoms included body aches, a lack of appetite and depression.

“It was the worst feeling ever,” she said. “I didn’t want to live. I wanted to die. I didn’t care about anything and I didn’t want to talk to anyone.”

Once Gonzalez tested positive, her family had to get tested, too. Her other family members tested positive.

“I felt guilty,” she said. “My husband, my daughter and my son tested positive … (for) COVID-19, and I felt it was my fault.”

Gonzalez’s family members did not all have the same symptoms. Her daughter could not smell anything and sometimes felt dizzy. Her husband had difficulty breathing. Her son had diarrhea and headaches.

When Gonzalez was diagnosed, she was afraid of being rejected or judged, and she avoided contact with her family and friends. And at first, she did not want to talk to Kansas Department of Health & Environment personnel, who got in touch with her to check on how she was feeling.

“Once I felt better, I thought about sharing my story and encouraging people to take care of themselves,” she said.

Now fully recovered, Gonzalez wants to create awareness about COVID-19 and encourage people to take care of themselves. COVID-19 has changed her life, she told Dos Mundos.

“Before, I didn’t use hand sanitizer … (and) I didn’t wear a mask,” Gonzalez said. “Now, it is totally different; all my family uses hand sanitizer, I disinfect all the door handles in my house and wear my face mask everywhere I go.”

To encourage people to take care of themselves, Gonzales urges people to think of those they love.

“I really don’t want them to go through the same things I went (through),” she said. “I want people to be healthy and … (not) suffer. Also, I want them to be aware that they can pass the virus to their loved ones.”

__________________________________________________________________________

Sobreviviente de COVID-19 quiere crear conciencia

Hace unos meses, María Beatriz González tenía dudas sobre la existencia del nuevo coronavirus (COVID-19).

Eso cambió cuando el virus la atacó a ella y a su familia.

Todo comenzó cuando González se sintió mareada. Debido a que sufre de presión arterial alta, al principio pensó que eso era la causa de sus mareos. Una noche después de desmayarse, fue a la sala de emergencia. La diagnosticaron con COVID-19.

“Me sentía horrible”, dijo González. “Sentí que todo se movía a mi alrededor. Pensé que era mi presión arterial, pero no, era … COVID-19”.

Otros síntomas de González incluyeron dolores corporales, falta de apetito y depresión.

“Fue la peor sensación de la historia”, dijo. “No quería vivir. Quería morir. No me importaba nada y no quería hablar con nadie”.

Una vez que González dio positivo, su familia también tuvo que hacerse la prueba. Sus otros miembros de la familia dieron positivo.

“Me sentí culpable”, dijo. “Mi esposo, mi hija y mi hijo dieron positivo … (de) COVID-19, y sentí que era mi culpa”.

Los familiares de González no tenían todos los mismos síntomas. Su hija no podía oler nada y a veces se sentía mareada. Su esposo tuvo dificultad para respirar. Su hijo tenía diarrea y dolores de cabeza.

Cuando González fue diagnosticada, temía ser rechazada o juzgada, y evitó el contacto con su familia y amigos. Y al principio, no quería hablar con el personal del Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente de Kansas, que se puso en contacto con ella para ver cómo se sentía.

“Una vez que me sentí mejor, pensé en compartir mi historia y alentar a las personas a cuidarse a sí mismas”, dijo.

Ahora que está completamente recuperada, González quiere crear conciencia sobre el COVID-19 y alentar a las personas a cuidarse a sí mismas. COVID-19 ha cambiado su vida, le dijo a Dos Mundos.

“Antes, no usaba desinfectante para manos … (y) no usaba una máscara”, dijo González. “Ahora, es totalmente diferente; toda mi familia usa desinfectante para manos, desinfecta todas las manijas de las puertas de mi casa y uso mi mascarilla donde quiera que vaya”.

Para alentar a las personas a cuidarse, Gonzales insta a las personas a pensar en sus seres queridos.

“Realmente no quiero que pasen por lo mismo por lo que pasé”, dijo. “Quiero que las personas estén sanas y … (no) sufran. Además, quiero que sepan que pueden transmitir el virus a sus seres queridos”.