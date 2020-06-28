Garcia resigns as KDOL secretary









By Angie Baldelomar

Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) Secretary Delia Garcia has resigned from her position after weeks of struggles processing unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday (June 22) that she had accepted Garcia’s resignation, multiple media outlets reported.

“As governor, I’m responsible for KDOL’s handling of unemployment claims,” Kelly said in a press release. “I am taking immediate action to ensure Kansans who are out of work, through no fault of their own, are getting the assistance they need.”

During the height of the coronavirus outbreak, Kansans trying to file unemployment claims were met with issues such as busy signals on the helpline, long waits to talk to service representatives, website crashes and delayed payments. The state eventually moved to a gating system to try reducing the burden on the system.

One of the major errors being addressed is an issue with duplicate payments made to more than 4,500 claimants who filed for pandemic-related unemployment assistance for a total of about $7 million. Without consulting Kelly, KDOL tried to correct the issue by reversing the duplicate payments, which caused many who had applied for the aid to have their bank accounts overdrawn.

Kelly said the department was working to identify and reimburse anyone whose account was overdrawn and would create a special hotline for those affected to reach out.

“I want to thank Secretary Garcia for her service to Kansas,” Kelly also said in the release. “While states around the country have struggled to manage unemployment claims during the worst public health crisis in a century, Secretary Garcia inherited an agency that had its funding, its technology and its staff gutted by the previous administration.”

Kelly vowed to work with specialists to look for ways to improve response times, manage the caseload, and mitigate future backlogs and errors.

Ryan Wright, Kelly’s deputy chief of staff, will serve as acting secretary of labor until a permanent candidate is nominated for appointment.

___________________________________________________________________

García renuncia como secretaria de KDOL

La secretaria del Departamento de Trabajo de Kansas (KDOL, por sus siglas en inglés), Delia García, renunció a su cargo después de semanas de dificultades para procesar los reclamos de desempleo durante la pandemia del COVID-19.

La gobernadora Laura Kelly anunció el lunes (22 de junio) que había aceptado la renuncia de García, informaron varios medios de comunicación.

“Como gobernadora, soy responsable del manejo de KDOL de las solicitudes de desempleo”, dijo Kelly en un comunicado de prensa. “Estoy tomando medidas inmediatas para garantizar que los residentes de Kansas que no tienen trabajo, sin que sea culpa suya, obtengan la asistencia que necesitan”.

Durante el apogeo del brote de coronavirus, los residentes de Kansas que intentaban presentar reclamos de desempleo se encontraron con problemas como señales de ocupado en la línea de ayuda, largas esperas para hablar con representantes del servicio de ayuda, fallas en el sitio web y pagos retrasados. El estado finalmente se cambió a un sistema de compuerta para intentar reducir la carga sobre el sistema.

Uno de los principales errores que se van a tratar es un problema con pagos duplicados a más de 4,500 reclamantes que solicitaron asistencia por desempleo relacionada con una pandemia por un total de aproximadamente $7 millones. Sin consultar a Kelly, KDOL trató de corregir el problema al revertir los pagos duplicados, lo que causó que muchos de los que habían solicitado la ayuda tuvieran un sobregiro en sus cuentas bancarias.

Kelly dijo que el departamento estaba trabajando para identificar y reembolsar a cualquier persona cuya cuenta estuviera sobregirada y crearía una línea telefónica especial para que los afectados pudieran comunicarse.

“Quiero agradecer a la secretaria García por su servicio a Kansas”, dijo Kelly en el comunicado. “Mientras que los estados de todo el país han tenido problemas para gestionar las solicitudes de desempleo durante la peor crisis de salud pública en un siglo, la secretaria García heredó una agencia que tenía su financiación, su tecnología y su personal destruidos por la administración anterior”.

Kelly prometió trabajar con especialistas para buscar formas de mejorar los tiempos de respuesta, gestionar la carga de casos y mitigar futuros retrasos y errores.

Ryan Wright, subdirector de personal de Kelly, se desempeñará como secretario interino de trabajo hasta que se nombre a un candidato permanente para el cargo.