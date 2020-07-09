Local student discusses graduating, prepping for college during a pandemic









By Angie Baldelomar

Senior year of high school can be full of stress, in between deciding about college and preparing to say goodbye to friends. The stress can more than double when the end of a student’s senior year occurs in the middle of a pandemic.

For Grace Knight, who recently graduated from Lincoln Prep Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, the pandemic meant a lot of uncertainty.

“It’s already a scary process; … it makes it more stressful,” she said of ending her high school career the way it did.

Knight still remembers her last day. It was a Thursday. She and her classmates were watching a movie in Spanish class. They could not finish but figured they would finish it the next day because it was a Friday and their classes were easier.

“I left all my stuff in my locker — and then, we go home and at 6 p.m., they said we (were) not having school tomorrow because of the COVID crisis,” she recalled.

Still, they figured they would return before the semester ended. But the lockdown continued. More events, like prom and the senior picnic, were rescheduled.

“Then, it was cancelled — and then, as the lockdown was extended, we realized (that) that was our last day,” Knight said. “It’s so sad that we left saying, ‘Oh we’ll watch this movie tomorrow,’ and little did we know … (we would) never finish that movie.”

Knight still holds out hope a graduation ceremony of sorts will take place this summer, since her school has not given an official notice saying otherwise just yet.

In the middle of the lockdown, Knight had to decide where to attend college this fall — a process that was cut short and had to be modified because of the pandemic.

“I was still waiting on my college acceptance (letters) and so that made it even harder because a lot of schools … had events for, like, admitted students, where you could get one last look at the college to see if they were the right fit,” she said.

Those events were cancelled or moved online. Knight had to rely on school websites to make her decision. Ultimately, she decided to attend Williams College in Massachusetts.

As colleges nationwide are still deciding whether to offer in-person classes this fall, upcoming out-of-state freshmen students like Knight are unsure about making plans to attend classes.

“There’s no update on that, which is another thing, because since I’m making such a big jump to live over there, I don’t know when to start looking for closure and to tie ends here,” she said.

This situation has forced Knight to become more independent, especially as a first-generation college student. Despite all the negatives, she can see one positive of this situation.

“I am very grateful for just how, despite all of this, we have come together as a community in one way or another, just to kind of still connect, despite not being able to connect,” she said.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Estudiante local habla sobre graduarse y prepararse para la universidad durante una pandemia

El último año de la escuela secundaria puede estar lleno de estrés, entre decidir sobre la universidad y prepararse para despedirse de los amigos. El estrés puede más que duplicarse cuando el final del último año de un estudiante ocurre en medio de una pandemia.

Para Grace Knight, quien recientemente se graduó de Lincoln Prep Academy en Kansas City, Missouri, la pandemia significó mucha incertidumbre.

“Ya es un proceso aterrador; … lo hace más estresante”, dijo sobre terminar su carrera en la escuela secundaria de la manera en que lo hizo.

Knight todavía recuerda su último día. Era un jueves. Ella y sus compañeros estaban viendo una película en clase de español. No pudieron terminar, pero pensaron que lo terminarían al día siguiente porque era viernes y sus clases eran más fáciles.

“Dejé todas mis cosas en mi casillero, y luego, nos vamos a casa y a las 6 p.m., dijeron que (no) íbamos a la escuela mañana debido a la crisis de COVID”, recordó.

Aun así, pensaron que regresarían antes de que terminara el semestre. Pero la cuarentena continuó. Se reprogramaron más eventos, como el baile de graduación y el picnic para los de último año.

“Luego, se canceló, y luego, a medida que se extendió el bloqueo, nos dimos cuenta de que ese era nuestro último día”, dijo Knight. “Es muy triste que nos fuéramos diciendo: ‘Oh, veremos esta película mañana’, sin saber que … (nunca) terminaríamos esa película”.

Knight aún espera que se celebre una especie de ceremonia de graduación este verano, ya que su escuela aún no ha dado un aviso oficial que diga lo contrario.

En medio de la cuarentena, Knight tuvo que decidir dónde asistir a la universidad este otoño, un proceso que se truncó y tuvo que modificarse debido a la pandemia.

“Todavía estaba esperando mis cartas de aceptación de la universidad y eso lo hizo aún más difícil porque muchas universidades … tenían eventos para estudiantes admitidos, donde se podía ver por última vez la universidad para ver si era el lugar indicado”, dijo.

Esos eventos fueron cancelados o movidos en línea. Knight tuvo que depender de los sitios web de las escuelas para tomar su decisión. Finalmente, decidió asistir a Williams College en Massachusetts.

Como las universidades de todo el país aún están decidiendo si ofrecer clases en persona este otoño, los futuros estudiantes de primer año que estudiarán fuera del estado como Knight no están seguros de hacer planes para asistir a clases.

“No hay ninguna actualización al respecto, que es otra cosa, porque como estoy haciendo un gran salto para vivir allí, no sé cuándo comenzar a buscar el cierre y atar los extremos aquí”, dijo.

Esta situación ha obligado a Knight a ser más independiente, especialmente como estudiante universitaria de primera generación. A pesar de todos los aspectos negativos, ella puede ver uno positivo de esta situación.

“Estoy muy agradecida de cómo, a pesar de todo esto, nos hemos unido como comunidad de una forma u otra, sólo para conectarnos, a pesar de no poder conectarnos”, dijo.