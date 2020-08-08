Tenga cuidado al viajar durante la pandemia









Commentary by Chara

If you are considering traveling during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is important that you consider thinking about ways to guarantee your safety.

Obviously, the best guarantee to stay safe is to avoid traveling whenever possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims that traveling increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.

“We don’t know if one type of travel is safer than others; however, airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces,” the CDC states on its website.

However, if you need to travel for an emergency or business, it is important that you take precautions. Maintain distances from others of 6 feet or more as much as is possible. Avoid crowds. Wear a cloth face covering. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Clean your hands often.

And if you are traveling within the United States, find out what restrictions there are in the state you are visiting. Some states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, are asking visitors to quarantine.

In addition, if you are traveling by plane, make sure you wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds repeatedly and keep hand sanitizer with you. Wear your mask, too, even though it is unlikely that you will get sick if you do not wear one. According to the Mayo Clinic, most viruses do not spread easily on flights because of how the air circulates on airplanes.

If you travel by car or train, stay hydrated, maintain social distancing whenever possible and avoid contacting frequently touched surfaces.

To help you take all the above precautions, make sure you pack well. Besides masks and hand sanitizer, remember to take a thermometer, any medicines you will need and disinfectant wipes for any surfaces you touch.

Lastly, if feel sick – or have felt sick recently – do not travel. Staying home will keep you safe. And others.

I guarantee it.

__________________________________________________________________________

Tenga cuidado al viajar durante la pandemia

Si está considerando viajar durante la pandemia del coronavirus (COVID-19), es importante que considere pensar en formas de garantizar su seguridad.

Obviamente, la mejor garantía para mantenerse seguro es evitar viajar siempre que sea posible. Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades afirman que viajar aumenta sus posibilidades de contraer y propagar COVID-19.

“No sabemos si un tipo de viaje es más seguro que otros; sin embargo, los aeropuertos, las estaciones de autobuses, las estaciones de trenes y las paradas de descanso son lugares donde los viajeros pueden estar expuestos al virus en el aire y en las superficies”, indica el CDC en su sitio web.

Sin embargo, si necesita viajar por una emergencia o por negocios, es importante que tome precauciones. Mantenga distancias de otros de 6 pies o más tanto como sea posible. Evite las multitudes. Use una tela que cubra la cara. Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca. Lávese las manos con frecuencia.

Y si viaja dentro de Estados Unidos, averigüe qué restricciones hay en el estado que está visitando. Algunos estados, como Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut, están pidiendo a los visitantes que se pongan en cuarentena.

Además, si viaja en avión, asegúrese de lavarse las manos con jabón y agua por al menos 20 segundos repetidamente y lleve consigo desinfectante para manos. Use su máscara también, aunque es poco probable que se enferme si no la usa. Según la Clínica Mayo, la mayoría de los virus no se propagan fácilmente en los vuelos debido a cómo circula el aire en los aviones.

Si viaja en automóvil o tren, manténgase hidratado, mantenga el distanciamiento social siempre que sea posible y evite el contacto con superficies que se tocan con frecuencia.

Para ayudarlo a tomar todas las precauciones anteriores, asegúrese de empacar bien. Además de las máscaras y el desinfectante para manos, recuerde llevar un termómetro, cualquier medicamento que necesite y toallitas desinfectantes para cualquier superficie que toque.

Por último, si se siente enfermo, o se ha sentido enfermo recientemente, no viaje. Quedarse en casa lo mantendrá a salvo. Y a otros.

Lo garantizo.