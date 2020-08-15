







By Angie Baldelomar

One unexpected consequence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic might be a rising number of divorces and separations.

Months of quarantine and stay-at-home orders have forced couples to spend all their time together. That confinement, combined with the financial stress brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, has already led to a rise in marital conflict in places like China and Hong Kong —places that dealt with the virus first and are returning to normalcy.

In April, the Global Times reported that the Chinese city of Xi’an had seen a record-high number of divorce requests in the weeks after lockdown restrictions were lifted in March, with some districts even maxing out the number of appointments available at local government offices.

Although it is too early to have any official data to confirm whether separations and divorces are spiking, many lawyers and counselors are reporting an increase in calls from people saying they are considering a divorce as soon as they get out of lockdown. Or sooner.

“This is what we are hearing around the country,” Susan Myres, American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers president, told ABC News. “We are fielding calls right now from people who are tired of being in the same house with each other.”

The divorce rate in the United States is already at nearly 50%. That rate could increase once divorce courts are fully open again.

In addition, a study from the University of Washington showed that divorces usually increase after the summer months or after the holidays, when couples are together for longer periods of time. However, experts have stated that the pandemic is not the only factor affecting relationships, so it is difficult to tell whether the pandemic will cause a spike in divorce rates.

Ultimately, balance is key, according to psychologists Rob Pascale and Lou Primavera, authors of “Making Marriage Work.”

“A mix of time with friends and family, time together as a couple, and separate time for each partner add to marital quality, as does an equal split between our circle and activities and those of our partner,” they wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

COVID-19 podría aumentar las tasas de separación y divorcio

Una consecuencia inesperada de la pandemia del coronavirus (COVID-19) podría ser un número creciente de divorcios y separaciones.

Los meses de cuarentena y órdenes de quedarse en casa han obligado a las parejas a pasar todo el tiempo juntas. Ese confinamiento, combinado con el estrés financiero provocado por la pandemia de COVID-19, ya ha provocado un aumento del conflicto matrimonial en lugares como China y Hong Kong, lugares que primero se enfrentaron al virus y están volviendo a la normalidad.

En abril, el Global Times informó que la ciudad china de Xi’an había visto un número récord de solicitudes de divorcio en las semanas posteriores al levantamiento de las restricciones de cierre en marzo, y algunos distritos incluso llegaron al máximo del número de citas disponibles en las oficinas del gobierno local.

Aunque es demasiado pronto para tener datos oficiales que confirmen si las separaciones y los divorcios están aumentando, muchos abogados y consejeros reportan un aumento en las llamadas de personas que dicen que están considerando divorciarse tan pronto como salgan del encierro. O antes.

“Esto es lo que estamos escuchando en todo el país”, le dijo Susan Myres, presidenta de la Academia Estadounidense de Abogados Matrimoniales, a ABC News. “Estamos recibiendo llamadas en este momento de personas que están cansadas de estar en la misma casa”.

La tasa de divorcios en Estados Unidos ya está cerca del 50%. Esa tasa podría aumentar una vez que los tribunales de divorcio estén completamente abiertos nuevamente.

Además, un estudio de la Universidad de Washington mostró que los divorcios suelen aumentar después de los meses de verano o después de las vacaciones, cuando las parejas están juntas por períodos más prolongados. Sin embargo, los expertos han declarado que la pandemia no es el único factor que afecta las relaciones, por lo que es difícil saber si la pandemia provocará un aumento en las tasas de divorcio.

En última instancia, el equilibrio es clave, según los psicólogos Rob Pascale y Lou Primavera, autores de “Making Marriage Work”.

“Una mezcla de tiempo con amigos y familiares, tiempo juntos como pareja y tiempo separado para cada pareja se suma a la calidad marital, al igual que una división equitativa entre nuestro círculo y actividades y las de nuestra pareja”, escribieron en un artículo para Psychology Today.