







Longtime Kansas City, Missouri, resident Florentino “Tino” Camacho Jr., 71, died peacefully on Aug. 11.

Born in Laredo, Texas, Camacho made a career as a salesman. He was a community activist and an advocate for those who had been treated unfairly or unjustly.

Camacho was a deeply Catholic man, too, being a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of St. John Francis Regis Parish. He also loved his family.

“Tino was a proud father and grandfather,” his obituary states. “He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan and supporter of their goals and dreams.”

Camacho is survived by his wife of 50 years, Katherine Camacho; children, Florentino “Tino” Camacho III and wife Nikki, Fabian Camacho and wife Jean, Regina Klepikow and husband Jason; grandchildren, Michael Camacho, Alyssa Bushman and husband Grant, Natalya Klepikow, Brooke Camacho, Mia Eakins and Angel Camacho; great-granddaughter, Victoria Jean Bushman; and sisters, Maria Elena Macal, Rosa Macal, Sylvia Martinez and Alicia Mendez.

A visitation was held on Tuesday (Aug. 18) at St. John Francis Regis Parish, followed by a rosary and a Mass of Christian burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Florentino Camacho muere a los 71 años

Florentino “Tino” Camacho Jr., de 71 años, residente de Kansas City, Missouri, murió pacíficamente el 11 de agosto.

Nacido en Laredo, Texas, Camacho hizo carrera como veandedor. Era un activista comunitario y defensor de quienes habían sido tratados de manera injusta.

Camacho también era un hombre profundamente católico, miembro de 4º grado de Caballeros de Colón y miembro activo de la parroquia St. John Francis Regis.

También amaba a su familia.

“Tino era un padre y abuelo orgulloso”, dice su obituario. “Era el mayor admirador de sus nietos y partidario de sus metas y sueños”.

A Camacho le sobreviven su esposa durante 50 años, Katherine Camacho; hijos, Florentino “Tino” Camacho III y esposa Nikki, Fabian Camacho y esposa Jean, Regina Klepikow y esposo Jason; nietos, Michael Camacho, Alyssa Bushman y su esposo Grant, Natalya Klepikow, Brooke Camacho, Mia Eakins y Angel Camacho; bisnieta, Victoria Jean Bushman; y hermanas, María Elena Macal, Rosa Macal, Sylvia Martínez y Alicia Méndez.

Se llevó a cabo un velorio el martes (18 de agosto) en la parroquia St. John Francis Regis, seguida de un rosario y una misa de entierro cristiano en el cementerio Mount Olivet.