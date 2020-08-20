In this issue
- Chavez-Bueno, Olarte explore why more Latinos are getting COVID-19
- Florentino Camacho dies at 71
- Avalos readying for virtual school year
La actriz de 62 años reflexiona sobre toda su vida “Stone en estas páginas recuerda su vida y noticias a lo largo de su carrera:
As states continue to lift restrictions, coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the United States keep rising. Last week, the number of confirmed cases in the country
By Chara To stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraging people to keep wearing face masks in
Danna Paola está más que contenta con el éxito de su nuevo álbum “Sie7e+” de donde se desprendieron sencillos como “Mala fama”, “Sodio” y “Oye
By Tere Siqueira Evette Avalos is doing what many Kansas City area children are doing: She is getting ready to resume her schooling. Avalos, who
Longtime Kansas City, Missouri, resident Florentino “Tino” Camacho Jr., 71, died peacefully on Aug. 11. Born in Laredo, Texas, Camacho made a career as a
By Angie Baldelomar Official statistics show that Latinos are hospitalized and dying from the coronavirus (COVID-19) at four times the rates of whites — which
By Angie Baldelomar For actors Kade Wise and Jordan Diambrini, “Murder in the Woods” was their first incursion in the horror genre. Jeanette Samano, on