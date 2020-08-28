







In Wyandotte County, rates of COVID-19 are higher among Hispanic and Latino residents compared to many other ethnic groups. Getting tested can help stop the spread of this disease in our communities. Some other reasons to consider getting tested include:

Why get tested for COVID-19?

*Getting tested and taking other COVID-19 safety steps will help protect the health of the people you live with and care about most.

*Getting tested also gives you the information you need to help you take care of your own health.

Who should get tested?

*Get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19

OR

*If you’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus

Know the Symptoms of COVID-19

If you have had any of these symptoms in the past 48 hours, you should get tested:

*Fever

*Cough

*Shortness of breath

*Headache

*Chills

*Muscle aches

*Runny nose

*Sore throat

*Diarrhea

*Loss of smell and taste

Where to Get Tested

The Wyandotte County Health Equity Task Force has worked with Vibrant Health and Swope Health to create pop-up testing sites throughout Wyandotte County. Testing events coming up in August include:

*Two testing events will be held on Thursday, August 27:

—From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quindaro Community Center at 2726 Brown Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

—From 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eighth Street Baptist Church, located at 1420 North 8th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

*On Monday, August 31 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church at 9301 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

To find information on additional testing locations and dates in Wyandotte County, visit www.wycokck.org/COVID-19 or call 3-1-1. If you live and work outside of Wyandotte County, you can find a testing site in your part of the Kansas City metro area by visiting comebackkc.com/kc-covid-testing-locations/.

¿Por qué hacerse la prueba de COVID-19?

En el condado de Wyandotte, los índices de COVID-19 son más altas entre los residentes hispanos y latinos en comparación con muchos otros grupos étnicos. Hacerse la prueba puede ayudar a detener la propagación de esta enfermedad en nuestras comunidades. Algunas otras razones para considerar hacerse la prueba incluyen:

*Hacerse la prueba y tomar otras medidas de seguridad de COVID-19 ayudarán a proteger la salud de las personas con las que vive y que más le preocupan.

*Hacerse la prueba también le brinda la información que necesita para ayudarlo a cuidar su propia salud.

¿Quién debe hacerse la prueba?

*Hágase la prueba si tiene algún síntoma de COVID-19 O

*Si ha estado en contacto cercano con alguien que dio positivo en la prueba del virus.

Conozca los síntomas de COVID-19

Si ha tenido alguno de estos síntomas en las últimas 48 horas, debe hacerse la prueba:

*Fiebre

*Tos

*Dificultad para respirar

*Dolor de cabeza

*Escalofríos

*Dolores musculares

*Secreción nasal

*Dolor de garganta

*Diarrea

*Pérdida del olfato y el gusto

¿Dónde hacerse la prueba?

El Grupo de Trabajo sobre Equidad en Salud del Condado de Wyandotte ha trabajado con Vibrant Health y Swope Health para crear sitios de prueba emergentes en todo el condado de Wyandotte. Los eventos de prueba que se celebrarán en agosto incluyen:

*Dos eventos de prueba se llevarán a cabo el jueves 27 de agosto:

—De 10 a.m. a 1 p.m. en el Quindaro Community Center en 2726 Brown Avenue en Kansas City, Kansas.

—De 5 a 7 p.m. en la Iglesia Bautista Eighth Street, ubicada en 1420 North 8th Street en Kansas City, Kansas.

*El lunes 31 de agosto de 8 a.m. a 11 a.m. en la Iglesia Bautista Oak Ridge en 9301 Parallel Parkway en Kansas City, Kansas.

Para encontrar información sobre lugares y fechas de pruebas adicionales en el condado de Wyandotte, visite www.wycokck.org/COVID-19 o llame al 3-1-1. Si vive y trabaja fuera del condado de Wyandotte, puede encontrar un sitio de prueba en su parte del área metropolitana de Kansas City visitando comebackkc.com/kc-covid-testing-locations/.